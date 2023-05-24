Art competition winners close the Nature Festival

Mar Lodge was the venue for the sensational finale of the Cairngorms Nature Festival 2023, the School’s Art Competition.

Competition winner Willow Campbell.

On Sunday, May 21 finalists and their families from across the National Park gathered to find out who had won the overall competition – with the lucky winners receiving a pair of binoculars for themselves and a school trip to the Highland Wildlife Park for their whole class.

Willow Campbell from Aboyne Primary won for P1-3 and Isaac and Kara Cullen from Carrbridge Primary for P4-7.

Judges said: “The winning artwork was fantastic! Capturing the different facets of freshwater life in the Cairngorms – the water, wildlife and people”.

Elsewhere in the National Park dozens of events took place for the final weekend of the Festival, including sell out guided walks on Balmoral and Seafield Estates, a Ceilidh and Concert with Cocktails and active events for people with disabilities and their families.