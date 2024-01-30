Officers executed search warrants and also targeted people suspected of being involved in illegal activities between Monday, 15 January, 2024, and Saturday, 20 January, 2024.As a result a 49-year-old man was arrested in Fraserburgh and charged in connection with an assault involving an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at court at a later date.A 59-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested in Peterhead and charged in connection with drug offences and appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday 22 January 2024.A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged after being found in possession of a weapon and a report was sent to the Procurator Fiscal.Reports were sent to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with another three people found in possession of drugs; a 46-year-old man in Fraserburgh, a 51-year-old woman in Peterhead and a 29-year-old woman, also in Peterhead.And seven people were also arrested in Banff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh following the execution of warrants for outstanding offences relating to violence, possession of an offensive weapon and the supply of drugs.Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire area commander, said: “Detectives, local police officers and officers from our Violence Reduction Unit, targeted areas where members of the public have reported concerns about ongoing crime.