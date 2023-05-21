Arrests made as vegan activists organise sit-in at Scottish Michelin-star restaurant

Animal Rights activists allegedly held a sit-in at Cail Bruich, a Michelin-star restaurant in Glasgow, last night.
Five people were arrested by Police Scotland after seven activists from the animal rights protest group, Animal Rising, occupied reserved seating in Cail Bruich restaurant during dinner service at 7.30pm, on May 20. It is thought that the restaurant was targeted as it has meat on the menu (which starts at £140 per per person for the tasting menu), and activists held-up the dinner service by sitting at reserved tables and holding up placards showing conditions in factory farms in the UK.
Animal Rising activists were hoping to raise awareness of factory farming in the UK, and aimed to start a conversation on this at the ‘fine-dining dinner table. They said that ‘these high-end restaurants are at the centre of our broken relationship with the natural world, with animal suffering and wildlife degradation being sold for extortionate prices.’
Releasing a statement on Twitter shortly after the arrests, Animal Rising wrote: "Police are in attendance at several restaurants and arrests have already been made at Cali Bruich in Glasgow.
“Like you and I, these people taking action care deeply about animals, nature and the future of our planet. We must stand (or sit!) together.
“There is strength in numbers when calling out our destructive food system and this action was six cities strong! Animal Rising is growing faster than we could have hoped. Now is the time to join us and be part of historic change.”
This protest comes amid other sit-ins by the group in cities across the UK including: Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Lancaster, and London. In London the activists occupied viral steak sensation ‘Salt Bae’s’ restaurant - which serves steak covered with gold flakes, costing upwards of £700.
Last month 25 Animal Rising activists attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National in Ayr. Police confirmed 24 people were charged after the animal rights protesters stormed the racecourse track in a bid to halt this year’s Scottish Grand National. The same group delayed the start of Aintree’s Grand National. The activists said they were “attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates” in an attempt to stop the race, which was won by Kitty Light.