Around 230,000 birds now killed in Aberdeenshire due to avian flu just weeks before Christmas

Around 230,000 birds have been killed in Aberdeenshire due to avian flu just weeks before Christmas, it has been revealed.

The figure was given during a meeting with Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid and Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, following concerns about spiralling cases in the area.

Mr Duguid was alerted by Ms Voas of another new outbreak near Banff which has affected 48,000 30-week-old free range laying hens. It now means there have been six large outbreaks at poultry farms across the region, more than any other area in Scotland, which has resulted in 230,000 birds being killed, Mr Duguid was told.

Smaller cases, such as incidents at areas including Fyvie Castle estate, are also on the rise.

Mr Duguid said: “The high number of birds which have had to be killed due to this terrible disease is absolutely devastating and emphasises just how rife avian flu continues to be across Banff and Buchan.

“These outbreaks, according to the chief vet, have taken place after the poultry farmer has housed his flock and there are no concerns over their management practices.

“We also spoke about the smaller cases which are going under the radar and the biosecurity measures which can be implemented to help curb these going forward.

