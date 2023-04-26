Are the shops open during the coronation? When is the bank holiday and what is closed?

An extra bank holiday has been announced as part of a weekend of celebrations for the King’s coronation.

King Charles will be crowned on May 6, but will break tradition and be crowned during a weekend.

Despite this, there will be an additional Bank Holiday in place on Monday May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the celebrations, there will be a Coronation Concert with Brits urged to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch the Sunday after the ceremony.

A view of Bond Street as it is decorated with 247 Union flags to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation. Issue date: Thursday April 27, 2023.

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6th.

What will happen at the coronation?

The King will be asked if he will govern the United Kingdom and other nations of the Commonwealth with law and justice, and if he will maintain Christianity in the nation. He will then sit in the Coronation Chair holding the sovereign's sceptre, rod and orb.

King Charles will be anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop, and have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, crowning him as King Charles III.

Will shops be open on coronation day?

Many will remember following the death of the Queen, many shops closed on the day of her funeral. However, the coronation is unlikely to spark similar scenes. While shops were obligated to close on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the same does not apply to the coronation.

As a result the majority of supermarkets will remain open.

Some stores have been forthcoming about their opening hours. Aldi for example will open as usual, but close at the earlier time of 8pm on the bank holiday Mondays, May 1 and 8, in England and Wales. Stores in Scotland will remain open until 10pm as usual.

Asda is open as normal and have offered hourly paid staff members working on the Coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8 the opportunity to request a paid day off.

It is unclear if local and extra stores will close.

Shop opening hours on coronation day and bank holiday Monday

Aldi

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: Normal hours (in Scotland)

Asda

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: 7am-8pm

Co-op

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: Not confirmed

Lidl

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: Normal hours

Morrisons

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: 7am-10pm

Sainsburys

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: 7am-10pm

Tesco

Coronation day: Normal hours

Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours

Monday 8 May: 8am-8pm

What is the Big Lunch?

The Coronation Big Lunch will take place the day after the ceremony with communities and neighbours urged to come together share food and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad