Approval sought for £70 million flood plan

The Scottish Government has been asked to approve £70 million plans to protect areas at high risk of flooding in Aberdeenshire.

Four areas have been earmarked for potential flood scheme works.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee recently met to discuss the draft flood risk management plan.

The multi-agency document was created alongside Scottish Water and SEPA.

Once approved by Scottish ministers, it will be published and put in place until 2028.

But it will be subject to funding allocated from the Scottish Government which the local authority is awaiting confirmation of.

Aberdeenshire Council would be responsible for paying any additional funds not agreed upon by the Scottish Government.

Councillor Geva Blackett raised concerns and said the community in Ballater was “divided” over the plan.

This is the second of its kind to be developed with the first being approved back in 2016.

Following the work completed in the first cycle, four priority areas have been earmarked for potential flood scheme works.

Ballater, Inverurie and two areas of Stonehaven, coastal and Farrochie Burn, were found as having the highest level of flood risk.

Flood protection studies will also be carried out in Aboyne, Fettercairn, Kemnay, Kintore and Tarland.

The council is expected to cover these costs through funding already allocated by the Scottish Government.