News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Approval sought for £70 million flood plan

The Scottish Government has been asked to approve £70 million plans to protect areas at high risk of flooding in Aberdeenshire.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
4 minutes ago
Four areas have been earmarked for potential flood scheme works.
Four areas have been earmarked for potential flood scheme works.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee recently met to discuss the draft flood risk management plan.

The multi-agency document was created alongside Scottish Water and SEPA.

Hide Ad

Once approved by Scottish ministers, it will be published and put in place until 2028.

But it will be subject to funding allocated from the Scottish Government which the local authority is awaiting confirmation of.

Hide Ad

Aberdeenshire Council would be responsible for paying any additional funds not agreed upon by the Scottish Government.

Councillor Geva Blackett raised concerns and said the community in Ballater was “divided” over the plan.

Hide Ad

This is the second of its kind to be developed with the first being approved back in 2016.

Following the work completed in the first cycle, four priority areas have been earmarked for potential flood scheme works.

Hide Ad

Ballater, Inverurie and two areas of Stonehaven, coastal and Farrochie Burn, were found as having the highest level of flood risk.

Flood protection studies will also be carried out in Aboyne, Fettercairn, Kemnay, Kintore and Tarland.

Hide Ad

The council is expected to cover these costs through funding already allocated by the Scottish Government.

It is hoped the five studies would be completed by December 2025 to allow any actions to be included in the next planning cycle to run from 2028 to 2034.

Scottish GovernmentAberdeenshireAberdeenshire CouncilScottish WaterSEPA