Approval given for Oldmeldrum allotments

Almost 30 allotment spaces will soon be available in Oldmeldrum

The team behind Oldmeldrum Green Growing Space applied to Aberdeenshire Council for the project back in December.

The group of enthusiastic locals have come together to establish the first green growing allotment space in the village.

Now planning officials have approved the community development, which sits next to the homes at Meadows Vale and Meadowside.

Access to the site will be formed from Millburn Road.

The new facility will be made up of 26 allotment plots with each featuring its own shed.

A polytunnel, shed and compostable toilet will also be on the site for use by the local community.

The large tree currently on the site will stay in the centre of the site.

A grassed area will be formed around it to form a communal meeting space and the tree will even be decorated at Christmas time.

Parking will also be made available for seven vehicles, including two disabled spaces.

A planning statement said the site had been designed to be “as low impact as possible”.

It said: “The layout utilises the natural contours of the site, taking advantage of the bowl-shaped feature on site to provide both shelter and screening.

“The site wishes to exhibit its green credentials through the use of a composting toilet, water catchment and storage facilities.

“Areas to the south-east of the site, close to the burn, will be untouched and encouraged as a ‘wild area’.”

It added that the development would be “distinctive, a safe and pleasant environment for the community, and welcoming to all”.

The statement also said that the allotment site has been designed to be “inclusive and available to all” including those with mobility issues.

The application received nine letters of support from local residents.

Colin Wallace, said it was a “great idea” and added: “The area of land is underused and neglected so would be great seeing something positive taking its place.

“I think the community would really benefit from having this resource and I would be very interested in using one of the plots.”

Nicola Welsh believed the site was “perfect” for the project and said “it will be lovely to see the community get together growing fruit and vegetables”.

But some residents did raise concerns about parking and speeding vehicles visiting the allotments.

However council planners decided to approve the plans.

They said the allotments would “create a functional open space that allows for growing of food, but also for gardens to be formed that would enhance local biodiversity.”