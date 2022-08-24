Approval given for Ellon Wheel Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for Ellon Wheel Park have been approved by councillors.

Ellon Wheel Park Group’s application was considered by councillors earlier this week.

The new sports facility, to be built in Gordon Park, is expected to have two cycling tracks, a mountain bike pump track and a concrete skate park.

It would be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

Group chairman Colin Allanach attended the meeting to address the committee and answer any questions they had.

He said: “We think this facility will be a great addition to Ellon and it’s something that has been talked about for years, if not decades.

"This is our opportunity to actually get it built.”

Councillor Gillian Owen moved a motion to refuse the wheel park.

She said: “I’ve listened carefully to residents that have come along to my surgeries to speak to me about this and the majority, like me, love the venture and would absolutely support it, but they don’t want it in Gordon Park.”

Cllr Owen also raised worries about potential health and safety concerns: “Youngsters playing pranks on each other with a river in close proximity could lead to issues.

"Anti-social behaviour will be a concern, misusing the circuit, drinking, breaking bottles and vandalism – all of which happen now but that could increase.”

Cllr Owen added she wanted the wheel park to be refused as it would have a “significant and demonstrable adverse impact on the amenity and character of the area”.

But Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said the proposal was a “really exciting project” for the town.

An amendment to approve the new facility was moved by councillor Louise McAllister.

She said: “It’s going to be so important going forward that fears are allayed and doubts are overcome and that this can be a really positive move for Ellon.”