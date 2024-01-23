Appointment marks new chapter in company history

Churchill Homes founder Gordon Pirie with his daughter Aimee Pirie, the company’s new creative director.

Aimee, an accomplished architect with a keen vision for design and fresh perspectives on luxury living, aims to lead Churchill Homes into a new contemporary phase.

Aimee’s appointment marks a significant step towards modernising Churchill Homes’ traditional and classic high-end properties to reflect modern living, while remaining true to the brand founded by Gordon in 1989.

Her work can be seen at Churchill’s newest site at South Ythsie near the village of Tarves, an exclusive development of 10 homes which make up the Caim Collection.

Each of the luxurious properties features modern, open plan layouts, with styling inspired by the outdoors and surrounding countryside.

The mix of houses includes five of Aimee’s flagship Sheiling house types, a new bungalow with entertaining and functional living spaces alongside a private bedroom wing.

An earlier development of nine four-bed homes at North Ythsie sold out and there has already been considerable interest in the latest phase which launches this weekend with a dedicated marketing suite on site at South Ythsie.

Aimee said: “Joining the family business has been a great desire of mine for many years, since I started my career as an architectural assistant.

"I look forward to driving new growth in a business my father started more than three decades ago.

“While honouring tradition and preserving my dad’s legacy, I want to create luxurious homes that not only reflect our heritage but also resonate with the lifestyle and sustainable needs our clients seek.

“I want to create a good all-round product so I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d want to live there myself.

"My vision is to take our classic style and transform it into something that caters to today’s homeowners’ needs by blending timeless design with functional modernity and sustainability,” she added.

Taking inspiration from traditional Scottish Vernacular architecture, which uses local materials, Aimee and her team also aim to prioritise eco-friendly features in Churchill’s future builds, ensuring luxury is also environmentally responsible and efficient.

Churchill Homes founder Gordon Pirie said: “Aimee’s appointment is key to retaining our legacy of delivering exceptional homes whilst growing a family business that transcends generations.

"With her on board and her expertise as an architect, the company is poised to redefine high-end property in the North-east.”