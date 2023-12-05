Applications invited for Storm Babet support funding

Applications are now being invited from residents and businesses whose properties were impacted and damaged by flooding during Storm Babet.

The scheme give councils discretion so they can help as many people and businesses as possible.

The Scottish Government launched the fund to provide financial support to help people recover from the impacts of the unprecedented flooding.

Those impacted in Aberdeenshire can now claim grants of £1,500 for damage to their homes and property, while affected businesses can claim £3,000.

Aberdeenshire Council is now ready to accept applications up until January 19, 2024.

Application forms and criteria are available at: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/funding/storm-babet-funding/

Flat rate grants of £1,500 are available to people whose primary residence was flooded. Businesses, charities and community groups which cannot operate – or which sustained significant damage and can only carry out limited work due to flooding – will be able to claim £3,000.

Grants provide financial support to all who meet the criteria, irrespective of whether they are council tenants, housing association, private renting or homeowners. Grants are available for both insured or uninsured properties. Residential properties which only suffered flooding of the garden – or second homes – will not be eligible to apply.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen said: “Communities across the region were impacted to varying degrees by flooding during Storm Babet and it’s important that residents get their applications in as soon as possible so we can assess them against the Scottish Government’s criteria and make payments where appropriate.”

Depute Leader Cllr Anne Stirling added: “We saw only too well how households and some businesses suffered during the flooding – particularly in and around Marykirk – and this support grant funding will go some way towards helping them during this challenging time.”

Announcing the scheme, Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Màiri McAllan said: “There is no doubt that people, businesses and communities in the worst affected areas are still suffering hugely. Many are worried about what the immediate future holds, and we acknowledge that for many the festive season is going to be challenging.

