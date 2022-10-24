James Duncan

James Duncan was last seen between 12.15pm and 5pm in Aberdeen city centre on Tuesday, 18 October. It is believed he took the 201 bus to Ballater which left around 5.05pm.

He then got off the bus at Ballater around 7pm. He was seen in the Bridge Street area of the town around 1.20am the following morning, Wednesday, 19 October.

James is described as around 6ft, with short, black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark outdoor jacket with a hood, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Sergeant Jane Forsyth said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James and urging anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“In particular, we are asking people in and around Ballater to check their gardens, sheds, and outbuildings in case James has sought shelter.

“Anyone with dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with our enquiries to trace James is also asked to make contact with officers.”