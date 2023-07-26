Around 12.35 pm, two people riding a dark-coloured motorbike were seen to approach and then throw a liquid over a car before driving off in the direction of South Road, Peterhead.No one was injured following the incident, but two cars sustained minor damage.Officers are viewing CCTV and making local enquiries. At this time, the only description of the suspects is that they were wearing dark clothing and one wearing a white crash helmet.Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper, Ellon CID, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the prison who may have seen the incident take place or the two people on the motorbike drive off. They sped out of the area so may have been caught on the dash-cam of passing motorists.“If you have footage that may assist our investigation or indeed any details that could help our enquiries, then please call officer via 101 and quote reference number 1459 of Wednesday, July 26.”Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.