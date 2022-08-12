Appeal for witnesses after pedestrians hit by car in Stonehaven

Officers in Stonehaven are appealing for witnesses after two pedestrians were hit by a car in the town earlier this month.

The pair were hit by a vehicle on Beach Road in the town.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August, 9, and involved a 76-years-old man and 80-years-old woman.

Both the man and woman were transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Inspector Scott Deans of North East Road Policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1896 of August 9.

“Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

