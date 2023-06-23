All Sections
Appeal for information after llama found wandering in Aberdeenshire

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for the owner of a llama after it was found at the back of a property on Thursday, 22 June near the new Pitsligo area.
By Dawn Renton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
The llama was spotted in a field near New Pitsligo (Pic: Scottish SPCA)The llama was spotted in a field near New Pitsligo (Pic: Scottish SPCA)
The llama was spotted in a field near New Pitsligo (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Debbie Gibson, said: “We received a call to our animal helpline about a llama running around a 20-acre field at the back of a property near new Pitsligo.

“We went out to investigate and found the llama but they were very nervous and difficult to catch.

“We have been in touch with the locals in the area to try and identify the owner but we have had no luck so far.

“Llamas are herd animals so they will likely be quite stressed out by being in the field alone.

“We would like to try and find their owner in the hope they can assist us with catching them.

“If anyone recognises this llama, they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Related topics:Scottish SPCAAberdeenshire