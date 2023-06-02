Appeal for information after five rabbits abandoned near Torphins

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after five rabbits were found on Friday, May 26 at the Hill of Fare near the village of Torphins.

The five rabbits were found on 26 May at the Hill of Fare.

The incident comes after several similar rabbits were found in the same area on 27 February, leading to concerns the two groups of rabbits may be linked.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Alexandra Campbell, said: “A total of five rabbits were abandoned.

“One of the animals was pregnant and unfortunately died giving birth at our animal rescue and rehoming centre.

"Sadly, her litter also passed away.

“In February we attended what we believe may be a related incident where several rabbits had been found abandoned in the same area.

"Those rabbits were similar in appearance to the five rabbits found recently, so they may be from the same household.”

Alexandra continued: “We know times are tough for a lot of people at the moment but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“All of these rabbits are incredibly lucky that they were found.

"Although there are wild rabbits living in Scotland, these rabbits are domesticated animals and would not have survived the elements and predators in the wild.