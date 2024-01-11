Appeal following wilful fire-raising on Westshore Gardens, Fraserburgh
The incident happened around 4.30am on Friday, January 5, when a grey BMW 730 Sport was significantly damaged on Westshore Gardens.
It is being treated as wilful fire-raising and officers are keen to speak to a man seen in the area at the time as they believe he can help with their investigation.
He is described as of a medium build and was wearing a black jacket with a distinctive emblem on the right sleeve, dark trousers, dark trainers and a black hat.
Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.
“This incident took place within a built-up residential area, posing a risk to neighbouring properties and vehicles so I urge anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/0005466/24 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.