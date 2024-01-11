Appeal following wilful fire-raising on Westshore Gardens, Fraserburgh

Police in Fraserburgh are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in the town.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Friday, January 5, when a grey BMW 730 Sport was significantly damaged on Westshore Gardens.

It is being treated as wilful fire-raising and officers are keen to speak to a man seen in the area at the time as they believe he can help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as of a medium build and was wearing a black jacket with a distinctive emblem on the right sleeve, dark trousers, dark trainers and a black hat.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Friday, January 5

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“This incident took place within a built-up residential area, posing a risk to neighbouring properties and vehicles so I urge anyone with information to get in touch.”