Appeal following theft of boat engines from Cairnbulg Harbour

Police in Fraserburgh are appealing for information following the theft of various engines from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour.

The incidents are believed to have taken place around 2am on Monday, 12 June. Three engines were stolen, whilst there were attempted thefts of another two.

Enquiries have indicated that two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Constable Michael Adam, from Fraserburgh Police Station, said: “Cairnbulg is a small place and there is only one road in and out of the harbour area. There is a chance that any nearby residents may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage which shows the suspects arriving or leaving. We are appealing for anyone with any information or potential footage to please come forward.