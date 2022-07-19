Appeal following motorcyle crash on the A93 between Braemar and Ballater

Road Policing officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for witnesses and information following a motorcycle crash which took place on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater.

By Dawn Renton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:58 am
The one-vehicle crash happened around 8.25pm on Monday, 18 July.

The motorcyclist – a 68-year-old man – was taken by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his injuries are described as life-threatening.

The road was closed until around 7am on Tuesday, 19 July.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw the motorbike shortly beforehand, to please speak with officers if they haven’t done so already.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 3691 of 18 July.”

Aberdeenshire