Appeal following motorcyle crash on the A93 between Braemar and Ballater

The motorcyclist – a 68-year-old man – was taken by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his injuries are described as life-threatening.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw the motorbike shortly beforehand, to please speak with officers if they haven’t done so already.