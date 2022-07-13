Appeal following fatal road crash on A90 near Hatton

Road Policing officers are appealing for witness to a fatal road crash.

The incident occurred just after 11am on Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, and involved a red Dacia Sandero and a grey Vauxhall Zafira, which were both travelling towards Peterhead.

An 82-year-old woman – the driver of the Dacia – died at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

The 76-year-old female passenger of the Vauxhall suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The driver of the Vauxhall – a 49-year-old man – was uninjured.

The A90 remains closed and drivers are asked to take an alternative route, with diversions in place via Mintlaw.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “As we continue our enquiries in to the collision, our thoughts remain with the family of the driver who sadly died.