Appeal following fatal road crash near Aboyne

A 19-year-old man has died following a road crash on the A93 near to Aboyne on Monday, December 19.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Around 8.05am, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars. Both cars had left the road and went into the River Dee.

Emergency services and Coastguard attended however, the driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf was taken to Raigmore Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us. We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.