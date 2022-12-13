Appeal after robbery in Boddam

Detectives are appealing for information after a delivery driver was the victim of an attempted robbery on Dundonnie Street, Boddam on Saturday, December 10.

.Detectives are appealing for information after the attempted robbery

Around 4.30pm, the 38-year-old man got into his blue Ford Transit van, when he was approached by three men who had got out of a dark-coloured SUV-style vehicle.

They demanded cash from the him, however they were unsuccessful and fled a short time later. The three suspects are described as being of slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “Fortunately, the victim was uninjured. However, left understandably shaken.”