Appeal after robbery in Boddam

Around 4.30pm, the 38-year-old man got into his blue Ford Transit van, when he was approached by three men who had got out of a dark-coloured SUV-style vehicle.
They demanded cash from the him, however they were unsuccessful and fled a short time later. The three suspects are described as being of slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas.
Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “Fortunately, the victim was uninjured. However, left understandably shaken.”
Anyone with information should call 101 with reference number 2243 of December10. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.