News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal after robbery in Boddam

Detectives are appealing for information after a delivery driver was the victim of an attempted robbery on Dundonnie Street, Boddam on Saturday, December 10.

By Morag Kuc
33 minutes ago
.Detectives are appealing for information after the attempted robbery
.Detectives are appealing for information after the attempted robbery

Around 4.30pm, the 38-year-old man got into his blue Ford Transit van, when he was approached by three men who had got out of a dark-coloured SUV-style vehicle.

They demanded cash from the him, however they were unsuccessful and fled a short time later. The three suspects are described as being of slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas.

Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “Fortunately, the victim was uninjured. However, left understandably shaken.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference number 2243 of December10. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.