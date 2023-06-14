ANM Group set to feed 2,000 people in time for Christmas

Member owned co-operative, ANM Group has chosen Aberdeenshire North Foodbank as their charity of the year.

Shona Singer from Aberdeenshire North Foodbank with Katie McRobbie from ANM Group.

The Group will host fundraisers and events throughout the year, with money raised going towards food parcels, which will be donated to Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and distributed in time for Christmas.

With the funds raised the Group will purchase cattle through their live auction ring and with the generous support of local butcher Forbes Raeburn, based in Huntly, the beef will be prepared.

The Group’s target is to raise enough money to purchase two cows which is the equivalent of 2,000 meals.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, supported by the Trussell Trust, operate and run five food banks across the North East including pick up and drop off points in Inverurie, Ellon, Huntly, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

In 2022 the local food bank handed out over 8,600 food parcels.

On a mission to combat poverty and hunger the charity also run a series of projects including a Food Pod initiative in Huntly, which aims to help individuals understand more about growing and cooking fresh produce.

Aberdeenshire North Food Bank Representative, Shona Singer said “We are so grateful to ANM Group for their incredibly generous pledge, especially as demand continues to rise across Aberdeenshire.

"We believe that food banks should have no place in our community and ANM Group sharing their influence and platform with us is so appreciated, as we campaign to end the need for emergency food."

ANM Group, Chairty Committee Member, Katie McRobbie said “Aberdeenshire North Foodbank provides a service which is critical to many members of our local community and aligns closely with our co-operative values.