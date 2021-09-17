The ewe was found with a significant injury shortly after an incident of livestock worrying occurred on Monday, September 6, in hills between Glen Prosen and Glen Doll in Angus.

The cut was relatively fresh which meant that it could be treated and the animal recovered, but Police Scotland said that if it had been left longer, the “wound would have festered, likely causing a slow and painful death.”

Ahead of the weekend and following this instance, Police Scotland has taken the opportunity to remind dog owners that animal worrying is an offence, one which you can be prosecuted for.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many people travel to rural areas of Scotland to enjoy the scenery, but many are new to hill walking and are encouraged to take precautions with the dogs and learn how to control them in large open areas.

All dogs should be kept on a lead in areas where livestock may be present, regardless of if your pet is usually obedient and controlled around other animals.

Even if you cannot see livestock, if you are walking in the hills, there is a high chance it is around.

Animal worrying can cause a number of problems such as serious injury, death of a fetus or death of livestock itself. In addition the farmer can face serious financial repercussions when sheep or other livestock are lost to attacks.

There is also a risk that the dogs themselves involved could go missing or get hurt.

Legally farmers are entitled to protect their livestock, and while it doesn’t happen often, this can sometimes result in a dog being destroyed.

In March this year a puppy was shot dead by a farmer in Fife after it entered a field and worried a flock of sheep in the Ballingry area.

The owner shared the incident on social media warning other dog owners to be extra careful and to keep their pets on a lead.

If you have plans to take your dog into the countryside and the hills this weekend, take precautions and put it on a lead to limit any possible risk.

