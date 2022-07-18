Andy Goram funeral: Legendary goalkeeper honoured as Rangers greats pay tribute in Glasgow

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson led a host of Rangers icons, past and present, who turned out in Glasgow to pay their respects to Andy Goram – the man who was voted the club’s greatest goalkeeper.

The former Scotland international footballer and cricketer died aged 58 earlier this month following a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

The funeral cortège made its way through Govan and past the gates of Ibrox Stadium about 1pm, where hundreds of people lined both sides of Edmiston Drive to pay tribute.

Ally McCoist and Danny Goram carry the coffin of Rangers legend Andy Goram at Welllington Church in Glasgow. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS Group

The hearse then travelled to a private service for Goram at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s west end.

Former Ibrox players Ally McCoist and John Brown, as well as ex-goalkeeper Alan Rough, who played alongside Goram for Scotland and Hibernian, were among those carrying the coffin.

Miriam Wylie – the ex-wife of Goram – led his coffin into the Glasgow church where mourners gathered to say their goodbyes.

Ally McCoist looks on as the coffin of Rangers greatest ever goalkeepers Andy Goram (The Goalie) is carried into Wellington Church. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Attendees arrived to the sound of a lone piper, who struck up around 45 minutes before the service was due to begin at 2pm.

Other former Gers players who arrived at the church included Stuart McCall, Mark Hateley, Trevor Steven, Marvin Andrews, Alex Rae, Derek McInnes and Barry Ferguson. Former Ibrox manager Alex McLeish was also present.

Current Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst attended alongside captain James Tavernier, as well as players such as Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie.

Floral tributes were left on the main steps of the stadium, including one in the shape of a pair of goalkeeper gloves and others that spelled out ‘Goalie’ and ‘Papa’.

The hearse arrives for the funeral of Rangers legend Andy Goram at Welllington Church. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Bury-born Goram started his career with Oldham before following in the footsteps of his father, Lewis, and becoming a Hibs goalkeeper.

He signed for Rangers in 1991 and won five Scottish titles and five domestic cups.