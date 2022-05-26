Andy Fletcher dead: Depeche Mode keyboardist and founding member Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

It was announced on Thursday evening that he passed away peacefully.

A statement on the Depeche Mode social media accounts said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

Depeche Mode (left-right) Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher.

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Fletcher was a member of the band for more than four decades.

Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, founded Depeche Mode in Basildon in 1980.

The band went on to enjoy worldwide chart success with songs including Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and Just Can’t Get Enough.

In 2020, along with longtime bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, and former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tributes have poured in since the news of Fletcher’s death.

Roger O’Donnell, of The Cure, wrote on social media: “This is turning out to be a very bad day for Rock and Roll…. very very sad news.”

Lol Tolhurst, drummer with The Cure, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Fletcher.

“Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed,” he tweeted.

“I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men.