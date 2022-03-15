Anansi Boys crew spotted in Edinburgh as filming of new Amazon mini-series continues in the Capital

Much of Anansi Boys is being shot at Leith's First Stage Studios, but on Tuesday film crews and extras were spotted around Torphichen Street and Canning Street in the city centre as filming continued.

In recent weeks, both Anansi Boys and Good Omens – another Gaiman book in collaboration with Terry Pratchett – have been shooting on the streets of the Capital.

In January, Anansi Boys descended on George Street in the form of a fleet of anonymous white vans parked up outside Le Monde Hotel where, inside, the action was unfolding out with the public gaze.

Among those starring in Anansi Boys are Delroy Lindo, Malachi Kirby, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn and Lourdes Faberes.

The six-part drama will be a stand-alone story and not a sequel or spin-off to Gaiman’s novel American Gods, despite the character of Mr Nancy appearing in that book.

Gaiman’s novel followed the sons of Mr Nancy, an incarnation of West African trickster god Anansi, as they discover one another and embark on an adventure following his death.

The story was developed during conversations between Gaiman and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, with the new adaptation reuniting the pair as executive producers and writers.

In a recent interview, Gaiman said: “Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved.

“I wrote a novel, a (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales.

“It was my first number one NYT bestseller and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book.”

Gaiman said they are “trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

“I’m so thrilled it’s happening and that people will be meeting Mr Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of them.”

Sir Lenny said: “I’ve been a huge fan (and couch sleeping friend) of Neil Gaiman’s for over 30 years and I have loved being a part of the Anansi Boys creative team.

“I love that we’re going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story.

“What’s great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done.”

Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, said: “It’s phenomenal that Amazon Studios, Douglas Mackinnon and Neil Gaiman are bringing a second production to Scotland.

“It’s having a transformative impact on the local industry and Screen Scotland has been delighted to work with the production and the team at First Stage Studios to support it coming to Scotland, including sourcing crew, locations, support for traineeships, and identifying new and diverse talent, alongside a world class team from Scotland and beyond.”

