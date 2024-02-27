An Evening with Hamza Yassin: a fundraising event for the Barn

Wildlife cameraman and winner of Strictly 2022, Hamza Yassin

This is an exclusive fundraising event for the Barn, where Hamza will share insights into his remarkable career, offering a glimpse into the awe-inspiring beauty and challenges of wildlife cinematography.

Hamza’s first TV appearance was on The One Show, as one of their wildlife cameramen.

Today, Hamza is known as ‘Ranger Hamza’ on CBeebies and as one of the regular presenters on ‘Countryfile’ and ‘Animal Park’.

Most recently Hamza showcased his true, infectious passion for birds in BBC One documentary ‘Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey’ which received 5-star reviews and over 3.8 million viewers.

Hamza embarked on his wildlife photography journey by assisting renowned wildlife cameraman Jesse Wilkinson on BBC nature documentaries.

He has filmed for BBC’s wildlife documentary series ‘Springwatch’, polar bears for Sky’s series ‘Predators’ and most recently capturing incredible eagle footage for BBC One’s ‘Wild Isles’ in which Sir David Attenborough explores the British Isles, including the extraordinary wildlife surrounding Hamza’s home - a rural part of the west coast of Scotland, with wildlife and nature right on his doorstep as a constant inspiration for his work.

This event would not be possible without the support of corporate sponsorship from local businesses Ledingham Chalmers Solicitors, Northwood North East lettings & estate agents and The Deesidedly Tasty Company.

The evening will be hosted by Aberdeenshire based artist Mel Shand, who will lead an engaging conversation with Hamza. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit their own question suggestions in advance of the evening!

Victoria Layt, General Manager, said: “We are excited that Hamza is joining us for this vital fundraising event for the Barn, given how closely our values align. The money raised will help us continue to work with our communities exploring art and the environment.”

This exclusive event promises an intimate experience, offering insights into Hamza's adventures and the artistry behind his stunning cinematography. Whether you're an avid nature enthusiast or simply curious about the magic of the wild, this evening is sure to inspire and delight.

Limited VIP tickets are also available and include a pre-event reception in our Gallery with a glass of fizz and canapes and a guaranteed seat in the first 2 rows.

Tickets for "An Evening with Hamza Yassin" are available now, with all proceeds benefiting the Barn. www.thebarnarts.co.uk