Amity scampi reaches Scran shortlist

A Peterhead seafood supplier’s bestselling scampi has been shortlisted in the Seafood Category at this year’s National Food and Drink Awards.

Amity Fish Company’s Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi, known fondly as ‘Amity Scampi’, was shortlisted at The Scotsman Scran Awards.

The award-winning Scottish seafood supplier, based at the town’s Seagate, will be battling against the Isle of Mull Seaweed and Croft 36 in the Fish and Seafood Product category.

Of the nomination, the judges said: “Foodies will appreciate the provenance of Amity’s Peterhead produce, and the care that has gone into creating a delicious scampi from Scotland’s world-famous langoustine.”

Amity Fish Company’s Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi.

The inaugural Scotsman Scran Awards recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and will celebrate those making the shortlist across 16 categories.

Commenting on the nomination, Amity managing director Jimmy Buchan said: “I’m delighted that Amity Scampi has once again been recognised as a premium seafood product – especially as the Scran awards are intended to celebrate Scotland’s flourishing food and drink industry.

"Our scampi has been developed using over 50 years’ experience in the Scottish Fishing industry and it’s wonderful that it has been recognised at these national food and drink awards.”