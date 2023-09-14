Amity Fish Co achieves Great Taste Producer status

Amity Fish Company is delighted to have been awarded a prestigious Great Taste star in the 2023 judging process.

The bestselling Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi has been re-awarded a Great Taste star for the third consecutive year, after first winning the accolade in 2021, with judges adoring the “sweet and plump” scampi that delivered on flavour.

In a welcome surprise, the award earns the Peterhead-based seafood supplier ‘Great Taste Producer Status’, a title only bestowed upon entries winning stars three consecutive years in a row.

The Great Taste 1-star rating signifies these products are ‘simply delicious’ in the eyes of the judges and so they join a prestigious group of food and drink products that have been singled out for being impressively delicious.

Amity Fish Company’s Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi.

Of the win, Amity managing director Jimmy Buchan said: “Picking up a third Great Taste award for our signature Panko breaded Scampi is testament that the product is making an impact on judges.

"We are thrilled to receive this latest award, which is a story of pride and success from sea to plate and is reflected in the response of our customers to this product.”

Amity’s nomination follows a successful 2023 so far for the seafood supplier, who took home the Best Seafood Product at the Scran awards (also for the Panko Single Wholetail Scampi).