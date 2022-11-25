Amey hosting recruitment open day to work on north-east trunk roads

Amey, one of the largest and most diverse highways organisations in the UK, is looking for highway heroes to be part of their North East team.

Amey is holding a recruitment event in Peterhead.

The company will be hosting a recruitment open day in Peterhead on Tuesday, November 29 to share job opportunities for highways maintenance operatives, business support roles, management positions and more.

Amey’s highways team in Scotland has taken over Transport Scotland’s improved roads maintenance contract in the north east.

The contract, worth up to an estimated £540m, will run for eight years with a potential to extend for a further four years.

Working with Transport Scotland, Amey will deliver highways maintenance on the motorways and trunk roads, design road safety schemes, and look after bridges and structures.

To register your interest and submit an up to date CV, please visit https://www.amey.co.uk/talent-link/external/job/490257.

A member of the recruitment team will be in touch to discuss opportunities.

If you don’t have a CV, just pop along to the event anytime between 4pm-7pm and speak with a member of the team.

They will be on hand to discuss opportunities within the business, take details and maybe even have an informal interview.

The event will be held in the Palace Hotel, Prince Street, Peterhead, from 4pm to 7pm.