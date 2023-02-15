Ambitious new plans to build the North-east’s first play and life skills facility for children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) and their families are well underway thanks to the generous support of the company behind the Chapelton development.

Laurencekirk mum Amanda Greig is behind the plans for this new facility at Chapelton

OaKley Play and Life Skills Centre - the vision of Laurencekirk mum-of-four Amanda Greig – will be built on a plot directly across from the new town’s primary school in the heart of Chapelton.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for the not-for-profit social enterprise, which will offer invaluable individualised support and guidance for families across the region.

Amanda, who has a child with ASN, said the idea for OaKley was borne from the ‘very real sense of isolation’ she and her family experienced due to a lack of support, resources, and understanding.

“Our son’s diagnosis changed our whole world, and the last few years have been difficult and demanding,” explained Amanda.

“We very quickly became aware that there is a huge gap in services in Aberdeenshire - there is currently no central hub of information, support, and guidance for families that can advise and help parents and carers on how best to make informed choices about their young person’s life, education, and care needs. I have spent the past 16 months visiting various facilities across Scotland and, while there are lots of excellent charities and parent-led groups, most are specialised. There is nothing that encompasses everything.

“The aim of OaKley will be to provide an inviting and inclusive environment for children and young people with ASN, where they can grow and play, build confidence, develop life-skills, and make friends. It will be a place where families can be themselves and enjoy a real sense of belonging.”

Led and run by a team of specialist staff, the drop-in centre will offer sessions and groups for children and young people where they will be encouraged to play, learn, cook, bake, relax, burn off energy, make friends and develop life skills in a safe environment. There will be a dedicated outdoor area and opportunities for day respite at weekends.

It will also be a space for parents, siblings, grandparents, and carers, where they can join in the activities or meet other families for support.

The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company, said: “The growth of Chapelton has always been so much more than simply offering houses, it is about growing a community. We are fortunate to have a design team and the development space to be able to accommodate every type of facility and this ties in very well with our aspirations. I know that the Chapelton residents have embraced the idea and we really look forward to the reality of OaKley at the heart of Chapelton’s first neighbourhood.”

Amanda concluded: “The Duke and Duchess of Fife have been very supportive of OakLey and we are extremely grateful for their involvement and the opportunity to establish the centre in the lovely surroundings of Chapelton.