Amazon is set to shut down its distribution centre in Gourock with over 300 jobs at risk with the closure.

According to reports in The Greenock Telegraph, workers at Faulds Park were briefed last night on the closure as a 'consultation' on the move was announced that would see the facility that has been open since 2004, close.

Amazon is one of the largest employers in the area, and the distribution centre could shut down as early as mid-March.

In 2021, the 297,231 sq ft Faulds Park distribution centre was purchased by The Ardent company for £55m although Amazon continued to least the site.

The Amazon Faulds Park distribution centre in Gourock

Some members of staff will have the chance to relocate to other sites, but bosses have also admitted there will be 'limited opportunities' available in Scotland, meaning that many of the workforce will lose their livelihoods.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other company facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

“We appreciate this will be a difficult time for our people in Gourock and are committed to supporting them through this consultation.

"All will be offered alternative roles at other Amazon sites.

"We will also provide a range of retraining and re-skilling opportunities for those who decide to pursue their career outside of Amazon.”

SNP MP Ronnie Cowan, the MP for Inverclyde said: "This news from Amazon is a serious blow to Gourock, Inverclyde and Scotland.

"I am seeking urgent talks with Amazon over its decision to close its operation with the loss of more than 300 jobs.

"On the global scale of Amazon's business I am at a loss as to how this will benefit the company going forward.

"Over many years Amazon has benefitted from a loyal, committed and productive workforce in Gourock and whatever the reasons for this decision, it cannot be any reflection on the workforce.

"It goes without saying that in the midst of a cost of living crisis this will come as a hammer blow to the staff and their families."

Across the UK, distribution centres at Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster are also set to close, with 900 jobs in total at risk. While relocation may be offered to some, Amazon have also stated that they will provide training, re-skilling and development programmes to support the employees.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it would be cutting 18,000 jobs worldwide in the largest lay-off programme in its history as part of plans to slash costs.