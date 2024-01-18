Almost 20,000 households across Aberdeenshire to receive substantial boost to housing support in April

Almost 20,000 households across Aberdeenshire are to receive a substantial boost to their housing support in April.

The UK Government has outlined legislation to increase Local Housing Allowance (LHA) across the country.

The boost will benefit some of the poorest families on either Universal Credit or Housing Benefit who will gain around £800 a year.

The support, which is worth over £7 billion over the next five years, comes as the government publishes the proposed LHA rates for 2024/25, with people living in the highest cost areas set to see the biggest boost.

​David Duguid MP has welcomed the funds boost.

Subject to the benefits cap, eligible renters of a four-bed home in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire could get up to £1,250 a month and a three-bed across the region could receive £860 a month.

A two-bed could get up to £650 a month and a one-bed £475.

The increase to the LHA has been welcomed by housing and homelessness organisations and is part of the government’s £104 billion cost of living support package – worth an average £3,700 per household.

This also includes raising benefits by 6.7 per cent, the state pension by 8.5 per cent, and £300 cost of living payments, with over seven million households receiving the latest payment and another payment coming in Spring.

Commenting on the increase, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “I’m pleased this extra support will benefit thousands of households across the North East, in addition to the UK Government support over recent months to help people with the cost of living.

“Housing costs continue to be one of the biggest expenses for families but this extra support will see average renters around £800 better off.

“This is further evidence that at a time when people are concerned about paying their bills, the UK Government continues to focus on helping the most vulnerable in places like Banff and Buchan.

“The recent 2 per cent cut in National Insurance is also a welcome boost for working people.”