Almost 20,000 households across Aberdeenshire to receive cost of living payment in February

David Duguid MP has welcomed the announcement from the UK Government that almost 20,000 households on means-tested benefits across Aberdeenshire will receive a cost of living payment in February to help with high bills.

The £299 payment, which is the last scheduled instalment, will be made directly into bank accounts of 9,600 households in Banff and Buchan, without the need to make a claim, between February 6 and February 22.

Those on low incomes and receiving benefits such as universal credit are eligible.

It follows the payment made to people with disabilities across the North East, who received £150 during the summer while this winter, pensioners are receiving an extra £300.

The February payment of £299 to 19,800 households in Aberdeenshire is the last of three instalments totalling £900, which will have been paid within a year.

An additional 9,400 people in Moray will be eligible for the payment while 22,900 in Aberdeen are set to receive the February instalment.

Residents are being warned to watch out for any scam messages about cost-of-living payments purporting to be from government bodies.

On legitimate payments, there will be a reference on a recipient's bank account of their national insurance number, followed by DWP COL, or the reference HMRC COLS for those who are eligible through tax credits.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “I welcome the UK Government’s latest announcement which will provide thousands of households across Aberdeenshire with more financial support to ease cost of living pressures.

“This payment will be greatly beneficial in helping to support those who need it most this winter.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to protect the most vulnerable and has delivered on his promise to halve inflation, putting money back in people’s pockets.

