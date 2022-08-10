Allachburn Care Home in Aboyne receives top rating in latest inspection report

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Allachburn Care Home

The inspector found that 'people experienced warmth, kindness and compassion in how they were supported and cared for’. Lovely interactions with staff were observed who were knowledgeable about and sensitive to people's needs. Residents reported that: "the staff are good", "they go the extra mile" and "they are marvelous".

Isla Cowe, Manager at the home said: “This was my first inspection since taking on the role as Care Home Manager and I am absolutely delighted with the feedback that we received. Our residents are at the forefront of everything that we do at Allachburn, we have a vision of providing the very best quality of care and support for people who move into the home, and it is wonderful to see that has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a pleasure to be able to showcase to the Inspector the work that we do within Allachburn. We always work with the belief that when someone moves into our Home, we don’t assume that they cannot do something for themselves, rather we enable and support them to live their best lives. We encourage regular visits from family and friends and local community groups, and our residents do love a wee shopping trip!

“I have always felt that our staff are our biggest asset, without the care, compassion, integrity and sheer hard work that the whole team puts in together we simply couldn’t accomplish what we do on a daily basis.”

Chair of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), Rhona Atkinson, said: “I would just like to congratulate Isla and her team for this fantastic inspection report. She has every right to be exceptionally proud of what the team has achieved, and I would like to acknowledge their achievement and thank them for all they do on behalf of the Aberdeenshire IJB.”