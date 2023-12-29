All the Scottish names on the King's New Year Honours list

Notable names from the arts, politics and sport in Scotland are among those honoured in the King’s New Year’s Honours list

A host of Scots have been recognised

Aberdeenshire

CBE

Gayle Jean Margaret Gorman. Lately HM Chief Inspector and Chief Executive, Education Scotland. For services to Education and Charity. (Aberdeen)

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OBE

Professor James Michael Olu N'Dow DL. Professor of Urological Surgery, University of Aberdeen. For services to Cancer and Urology, and to Voluntary Work. (Aberdeen)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Donald Murray Cruickshank. General Practitioner, Upper Deeside. For services to the Medical Profession and to the community of Braemar, Aberdeenshire. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Penelope Evelyn Hall (Penelope Gravill). Speech and Language Therapist, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. For services to the Treatment of Skull Base Tumours and Facial Palsies. (Aberdeen)

BEM

Elaine Phyllis Paterson Barnwell. Fundraiser, Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity. For Charitable Services. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Morag Linda Lightning. Vice Chair, Turriff and District Community Council. For services to the community in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Turriff, Aberdeenshire)

Alexander Ritchie. Trustee, New Deer Community Association and Founder Member, Buchan Heritage Society. For voluntary services to Cultural Heritage and to the community in North East Scotland. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Angus

MBE

Robert Christie. Head Coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls Team. For services to Lawn Bowls. (Brechin, Angus)

Carole Patricia Richardson. Lately Chair, Rossie Young People's Trust. For services to Young People. (Montrose, Angus)

BEM

Margaret Rose Brown. National Standard Bearer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Forfar, Angus)

Argyll and Bute

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Iain Wainwright. Founder, Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. (Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute)

MBE

Denise Murdoch. Senior Operations Manager, Carr Gomm. For services to Older People in Argyll and Bute. (Ardrishaig, Argyll and Bute)

BEM

Sheena Stewart. Lately Warden, Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex, Inverarary. For services to the community in Mid-Argyll. (Invarary, Argyll and Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir James Rufus McDonald FREng FRSE. President, Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to Engineering, to Education and to Energy. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)

MBE

Elizabeth Craig Ovens. Director, McCaskies Butchers. For services to Retail and to the Economy in Scotland. (Skelmorlie, Ayrshire and Arran)

Blair Parham. Director of Music and Principal Conductor, Scottish Fiddle Orchestra. For services to Scottish Music. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Christopher Jon Smith. Teacher of Mathematics, Grange Academy, Kilmarnock. For services to Mathematics Education and to the community in East Ayrshire. (Newmilns, Ayrshire and Arran)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Wright Glover Campbell. Captain, 1st Stewarton Boys' Brigade. For services to the community in Stewarton, East Ayrshire. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)

Roy Michael Claxton. Founder, Parkinson's Scottish Table Tennis Association. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Shendl Hastings Harvey (Shendl Russell). Teacher and Dancer, Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing. For services to Dance. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Ian Watson Holland. Lately Chair and Trustee, Enable Ayr and District SCIO. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Ayr and Prestwick. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Jodie McFarlane. Detective Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children and Families in Ayrshire. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Robert Douglas McRae. Poppy Appeal Organiser (West), Poppyscotland. For services to Veterans. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Banffshire

MBE

David McCrorie Shearer Clark. School Support Officer, Aberdeenshire Council. For services to Education. (Banff, Banffshire)

Dumfries and Galloway

OBE

Dr Lisa Margaret Ritchie. Head of Infection Prevention and Control, NHS England. For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Corrie Calvert. President, Langholm Town Band. For services to the community in Langholm, Dumfries. (Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)

Stuart Samuel Cossar. Investigation Manager,Police Service of Scotland. For services to the Investigation and to the Bereaved Families of the Lockerbie Air Disaster. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Anne Marie Coulter. Volunteer, Summerhill Community Centre. For services to the community in Dumfries. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Alasdair Cunningham Hendry. Senior Operations Manager, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry and to Climate Change Mitigation. (Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dunbartonshire

OBE

Professor William Cushley. Chair, Expert Committee on Pesticides. For services to the Regulation of Plant Protection Products. (Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire)

MBE

Permjit Gosal (Pam Gosal) MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for West Scotland. For services to Business, to Racial Equality and to Charity in Milton Keynes. (Dunbartonshire)

Professor Yvonne Perrie. Professor of Drug Delivery and Head, Institute for Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences. For services to Pharmaceutical Innovation and Regulation. (Dunbartonshire)

BEM

William David Hutton. Founder, Campsie Accordion and Fiddle Club. For services to Music and to the community in Dunbartonshire. (Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)

Dundee

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew McLauchlan Lothian. Founder and Director, Insights Learning and Development. For services to Personal and Professional Development. (Dundee)

East Lothian

CBE

Professor Peter Michael Hollingsworth. Director of Science and Deputy Keeper, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For services to Botanical Science. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

MBE

James Michael Duffy. Lately Child Protection Manager, Lothian and Borders Police and Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children. (Longniddry, East Lothian)

Neil Rankin Hutchison. Lately Engineer, Roche Diagnostics. For services to Laboratory Engineering. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Jacqueline Penelope Suttie. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PTSD UK. For services to People with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. (Edinburgh, East Lothian)

BEM

Christopher Angus Jamieson. Special Inspector, British Transport Police (Scotland). For services to Policing. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Alexander McCall Smith CBE FRSE. Author and Academic. For services to Literature, to Academia and to Charity. (Edinburgh)

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Kenneth Andrew Lyons Thomson. Lately Director General, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)

CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Marie Leitch. Lately Chief Executive, Public Health Scotland. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Jane Smith MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for Mid Scotland and Fife. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

OBE

Andrew Robert James Anderson. Head, Maggie's Cancer Support Centre. For services to Cancer Support in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Morag Deyes MBE. Artistic Director, Dance Base, Edinburgh. For services to Dance. (Edinburgh)

Professor Bienvenido Arturo Langa Ferreira. Consultant Psychiatrist, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Vulnerable People in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Christine Mary Windmill. Honorary Vice-President, TennisScotland. For services to Tennis. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Jessica Miriam Bryson Davidson. Senior Clinical Forensic Charge Nurse. For services to Forensic Nursing and to Victim Support in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Stephen Fischbacher. Founding Director, Fischy Music. For services to Mental Health and Well-Being. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Grant. Deputy Director, News and Digital, Scottish Government. For services to Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Edinburgh)

Hazel Irvine. Sports Presenter, Honorary President, Enable Scotland. For services to Sport and to Charity. (Edinburgh)

Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez. Head of Partnerships, Scottish Government. For services to Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland during Covid-19. (Edinburgh)

Elinor Muriel Middlemiss. Chef de Mission, Scotland Commonwealth Games Team. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh)

Suman Vohra. Vice Chair, Edinburgh Hindu Mandir and Cultural Centre. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Fife

CBE

Professor Kenneth John Falconer FRSE. Regius Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)

Professor Andrew David Mark Pettegree FBA. Historian and Author. For services to Literature. (St Andrews, Fife)

OBE

Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal. Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Education and Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew David Arbuckle. Trustee and Fundraiser, Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution. For services to Farming and to the community in Fife. (Newburgh, Fife)

Susan Walker. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dunfermline, Fife)

BEM

Robert Smart Barnes. Pipe Major, Methil and District Pipe Band. For services to Young People and to the community in Levenmouth, Fife. (Methil, Fife)

John Minhinick. Lately Chair, Fife Branch, Parkinson's UK. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease in Fife. (Aberdour, Fife)

Robert Thomson Nellies. President, Falkland Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to the community in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Sam David Young. For services to the community in Dunfermline. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Glasgow

OBE

Professor Gavin Halbert. Director, Cancer Research UK Formulation Unit, University of Strathclyde. For services to Cancer Treatment and Research. (Glasgow)

Professor Mark Logan FRSE. Chief Entrepreneurial Adviser to the Scottish Government. For services to the Economy. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Reedijk. General Director, Scottish Opera. For services to the Performing Arts in Scotland. (Glasgow)

MBE

Louise Long. Chief Executive, Inverclyde Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Inverclyde, Renfrewshire. (Glasgow)

Roma Maguire. Professor of Digital Health and Care, University of Strathclyde. For services to Health Care Research. (Glasgow)

Helen Ann Maitland. Lately National Director for Urgent and Unscheduled Care, Scottish Government. For services to NHS Scotland. (Bishopbriggs, Glasgow)

Gordon Stirling McIntyre. Founder and Chair, Hospitality Health. For services to the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in Scotland. (Glasgow)

BEM

Audrey Dempsey. Founder, Glasgow's No1 Baby and Family Support Service. For services to Families and Vulnerable People in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Robert Francis Fyfe. Chair and Director, Runway Theatre Company. For services to the Arts and to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Highland

BEM

The Reverend Maureen Margaret Wilson. Member, NHS Highland Health and Social Care Chaplaincy Team. For services to Health and Wellbeing. (Nairn, Highland)

Inverness-shire

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Stewart Nicol. Lately Chief Executive, Inverness Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Economy of the Highlands of Scotland. (Inverness)

MBE

Fiona Bennett Morrison. Lately Community Fund Manager, Scottish and Southern Electricity Renewables. For services to the community in the Scottish Highlands. (Beauly, Inverness-shire)

BEM

Robert Coburn. Scottish Area Vice Chair, Royal Naval Association and Poppy Appeal Convenor. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Inverness-shire (to be dated 27th November 2023). (Beauly, Inverness-shire)

Lanarkshire

CBE

Professor Alexandrina Henderson Farmer Jay OBE. Lately Chair, Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. For services to the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse. (Lanarkshire)

OBE

Dr Graham Paterson. Lately Executive Director, City Building. For services to Equality and Inclusion in Construction. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

MBE

Sharon Elaine Kelly. Project Manager, Royston Youth Action. For services to Young People. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Karen Eleanor Spiers. Senior Charge Nurse, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Dementia Care in Hospital. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

BEM

Alice Kerr Waite. Officer, Girls' Brigade. For services to Young People and to the community in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire. (Cambuslang, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Claire Elizabeth Armstrong. Chief Executive Officer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Rosewell, Midlothian)

Moray

OBE

Roy Henry Dennis MBE. Wildlife Conservationist. For services to Wildlife. (Forres, Moray)

BEM

John Alexander MacKintosh. Fundraiser, Cancer Research UK. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients and to the community in Elgin. (Elgin, Moray)

Veronica Maclean. Patron, Moray Fundraising Group, Marie Curie. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Orkney

BEM

Annie Groat Scott. For services to the community in Westray, Orkney. (Westray, Orkney)

Perth and Kinross

OBE

Michael Thomas Robinson. Chief Executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to Climate Change Education. (Perth)

Dr David Clark Watt. Chair, Fife College. For services to the Economy, to Sport and to Education. (Perth and Kinross)

MBE

Catriona Yvonne Fiona Campbell. UK&I Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, EY. For services to Technology and Innovation. (Perth)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Colin MacDuff Liddell. Lately Charity Lawyer, Pitlochry. For services to Theatre and the Arts in Scotland. (Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross)

Hugh McAninch. Lately Regional Co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to Bereaved Families in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Allan Reid Young. Head of Instrumental Music, Perth and Kinross. For services to Music. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Elizabeth McDonald Kinnear. Volunteer, Guide Dogs Perth and District Branch. For services to Guide Dogs for the Blind in Perthshire. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

CBE

Pauline Jean Howie OBE. Lately Chief Executive, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Emergency Health Care. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)

Catriona Mary Robertson Schmolke FREng. Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Five. For services to Engineering. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

OBE

Dr Dipankar Datta. Chair, South Asia Voluntary Enterprise. For services to Charity. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

MBE

Joanna Esther Brown (Joanna Cram). Lately Chair, Scottish Osteopathic Society. For services to Musculoskeletal Healthcare in Scotland. (Renfrewshire)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Douglas Rae. Lately President, Renfrewshire Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

CVO

Baron Malcolm Ian Offord Of Garvel. lately Trustee, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme. (Renfrewshire)

Ross and Cromarty

MBE

Nicholas George Anthony Gardner. For charitable services in Scotland. (Achnasheen, Ross and Cromarty)

BEM

Dr Jill Mary Stoner. Chair, Cromarty Care Project. For services to the community in Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty. (Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

OBE

Sally-Ann Loudon. Lately Chief Executive, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities. For services to Local Government. (Galashiels, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

MBE

Stuart William Hogg. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Hawick, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Stirling and Falkirk

OBE

Catherine Elizabeth Magee. Chief Executive Officer, Dyslexia Scotland. For services to People with Dyslexia. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

MBE

David Clifford. Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Clackmannanshire. (Denny, Stirling and Falkirk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Sanda. Strategic Director of People, Clackmannanshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Bannockburn, Stirling and Falkirk)

Tweeddale

CBE

Shirley Denise Rogers. Director, Scottish Government. For services to Scottish Community Healthcare and to Major Events. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

West Lothian

OBE

Andrew David Murphy. Lately Chief Operating Officer, John Lewis Partnership. For services to the British Retail Industry. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

BEM

Keith Morton Armour. Fundraiser, Children's Hospices Across Scotland. For Charitable Services. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Western Isles

OBE

Norman Alexander Macdonald. Lately Local Councillor, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. For services to the communities of Uig, Isle of Lewis and the Western Isles. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)

MBE

Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod. Social and Health Carer. For services to the community of North Uist, Scotland. (North Uist, Western Isles)

Also

OBE

Alexander McLeish. For services to Charity. (London) – Born in Glasgow, footballer for Aberdeen, manager of Motherwell, Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland

​