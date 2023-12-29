All the Scottish names on the King's New Year Honours list
CBE
Gayle Jean Margaret Gorman. Lately HM Chief Inspector and Chief Executive, Education Scotland. For services to Education and Charity. (Aberdeen)
OBE
Professor James Michael Olu N'Dow DL. Professor of Urological Surgery, University of Aberdeen. For services to Cancer and Urology, and to Voluntary Work. (Aberdeen)
MBE
Dr Donald Murray Cruickshank. General Practitioner, Upper Deeside. For services to the Medical Profession and to the community of Braemar, Aberdeenshire. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)
Penelope Evelyn Hall (Penelope Gravill). Speech and Language Therapist, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. For services to the Treatment of Skull Base Tumours and Facial Palsies. (Aberdeen)
BEM
Elaine Phyllis Paterson Barnwell. Fundraiser, Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity. For Charitable Services. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)
Morag Linda Lightning. Vice Chair, Turriff and District Community Council. For services to the community in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Turriff, Aberdeenshire)
Alexander Ritchie. Trustee, New Deer Community Association and Founder Member, Buchan Heritage Society. For voluntary services to Cultural Heritage and to the community in North East Scotland. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)
Angus
MBE
Robert Christie. Head Coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls Team. For services to Lawn Bowls. (Brechin, Angus)
Carole Patricia Richardson. Lately Chair, Rossie Young People's Trust. For services to Young People. (Montrose, Angus)
BEM
Margaret Rose Brown. National Standard Bearer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Forfar, Angus)
Argyll and Bute
OBE
Robert Iain Wainwright. Founder, Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. (Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute)
MBE
Denise Murdoch. Senior Operations Manager, Carr Gomm. For services to Older People in Argyll and Bute. (Ardrishaig, Argyll and Bute)
BEM
Sheena Stewart. Lately Warden, Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex, Inverarary. For services to the community in Mid-Argyll. (Invarary, Argyll and Bute)
Ayrshire and Arran
Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)
Professor Sir James Rufus McDonald FREng FRSE. President, Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to Engineering, to Education and to Energy. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)
MBE
Elizabeth Craig Ovens. Director, McCaskies Butchers. For services to Retail and to the Economy in Scotland. (Skelmorlie, Ayrshire and Arran)
Blair Parham. Director of Music and Principal Conductor, Scottish Fiddle Orchestra. For services to Scottish Music. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)
Christopher Jon Smith. Teacher of Mathematics, Grange Academy, Kilmarnock. For services to Mathematics Education and to the community in East Ayrshire. (Newmilns, Ayrshire and Arran)
BEM
William Wright Glover Campbell. Captain, 1st Stewarton Boys' Brigade. For services to the community in Stewarton, East Ayrshire. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)
Roy Michael Claxton. Founder, Parkinson's Scottish Table Tennis Association. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)
Shendl Hastings Harvey (Shendl Russell). Teacher and Dancer, Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing. For services to Dance. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)
Ian Watson Holland. Lately Chair and Trustee, Enable Ayr and District SCIO. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Ayr and Prestwick. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)
Jodie McFarlane. Detective Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children and Families in Ayrshire. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)
Robert Douglas McRae. Poppy Appeal Organiser (West), Poppyscotland. For services to Veterans. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)
Banffshire
MBE
David McCrorie Shearer Clark. School Support Officer, Aberdeenshire Council. For services to Education. (Banff, Banffshire)
Dumfries and Galloway
OBE
Dr Lisa Margaret Ritchie. Head of Infection Prevention and Control, NHS England. For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
David Corrie Calvert. President, Langholm Town Band. For services to the community in Langholm, Dumfries. (Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)
Stuart Samuel Cossar. Investigation Manager,Police Service of Scotland. For services to the Investigation and to the Bereaved Families of the Lockerbie Air Disaster. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)
Anne Marie Coulter. Volunteer, Summerhill Community Centre. For services to the community in Dumfries. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)
Alasdair Cunningham Hendry. Senior Operations Manager, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry and to Climate Change Mitigation. (Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway)
Dunbartonshire
OBE
Professor William Cushley. Chair, Expert Committee on Pesticides. For services to the Regulation of Plant Protection Products. (Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire)
MBE
Permjit Gosal (Pam Gosal) MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for West Scotland. For services to Business, to Racial Equality and to Charity in Milton Keynes. (Dunbartonshire)
Professor Yvonne Perrie. Professor of Drug Delivery and Head, Institute for Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences. For services to Pharmaceutical Innovation and Regulation. (Dunbartonshire)
BEM
William David Hutton. Founder, Campsie Accordion and Fiddle Club. For services to Music and to the community in Dunbartonshire. (Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)
Dundee
MBE
Andrew McLauchlan Lothian. Founder and Director, Insights Learning and Development. For services to Personal and Professional Development. (Dundee)
East Lothian
CBE
Professor Peter Michael Hollingsworth. Director of Science and Deputy Keeper, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For services to Botanical Science. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)
MBE
James Michael Duffy. Lately Child Protection Manager, Lothian and Borders Police and Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children. (Longniddry, East Lothian)
Neil Rankin Hutchison. Lately Engineer, Roche Diagnostics. For services to Laboratory Engineering. (Dunbar, East Lothian)
Jacqueline Penelope Suttie. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PTSD UK. For services to People with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. (Edinburgh, East Lothian)
BEM
Christopher Angus Jamieson. Special Inspector, British Transport Police (Scotland). For services to Policing. (North Berwick, East Lothian)
Edinburgh
KNIGHTS BACHELOR
Professor Alexander McCall Smith CBE FRSE. Author and Academic. For services to Literature, to Academia and to Charity. (Edinburgh)
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
Kenneth Andrew Lyons Thomson. Lately Director General, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)
CBE
Angela Marie Leitch. Lately Chief Executive, Public Health Scotland. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh)
Elizabeth Jane Smith MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for Mid Scotland and Fife. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)
OBE
Andrew Robert James Anderson. Head, Maggie's Cancer Support Centre. For services to Cancer Support in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)
Morag Deyes MBE. Artistic Director, Dance Base, Edinburgh. For services to Dance. (Edinburgh)
Professor Bienvenido Arturo Langa Ferreira. Consultant Psychiatrist, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Vulnerable People in Scotland. (Edinburgh)
Christine Mary Windmill. Honorary Vice-President, TennisScotland. For services to Tennis. (Edinburgh)
MBE
Jessica Miriam Bryson Davidson. Senior Clinical Forensic Charge Nurse. For services to Forensic Nursing and to Victim Support in Scotland. (Edinburgh)
Stephen Fischbacher. Founding Director, Fischy Music. For services to Mental Health and Well-Being. (Edinburgh)
Julie Grant. Deputy Director, News and Digital, Scottish Government. For services to Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Edinburgh)
Hazel Irvine. Sports Presenter, Honorary President, Enable Scotland. For services to Sport and to Charity. (Edinburgh)
Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez. Head of Partnerships, Scottish Government. For services to Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland during Covid-19. (Edinburgh)
Elinor Muriel Middlemiss. Chef de Mission, Scotland Commonwealth Games Team. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh)
Suman Vohra. Vice Chair, Edinburgh Hindu Mandir and Cultural Centre. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)
Fife
CBE
Professor Kenneth John Falconer FRSE. Regius Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)
Professor Andrew David Mark Pettegree FBA. Historian and Author. For services to Literature. (St Andrews, Fife)
OBE
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal. Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Education and Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)
MBE
Andrew David Arbuckle. Trustee and Fundraiser, Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution. For services to Farming and to the community in Fife. (Newburgh, Fife)
Susan Walker. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dunfermline, Fife)
BEM
Robert Smart Barnes. Pipe Major, Methil and District Pipe Band. For services to Young People and to the community in Levenmouth, Fife. (Methil, Fife)
John Minhinick. Lately Chair, Fife Branch, Parkinson's UK. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease in Fife. (Aberdour, Fife)
Robert Thomson Nellies. President, Falkland Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to the community in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)
Sam David Young. For services to the community in Dunfermline. (Dunfermline, Fife)
Glasgow
OBE
Professor Gavin Halbert. Director, Cancer Research UK Formulation Unit, University of Strathclyde. For services to Cancer Treatment and Research. (Glasgow)
Professor Mark Logan FRSE. Chief Entrepreneurial Adviser to the Scottish Government. For services to the Economy. (Glasgow)
Alexander Reedijk. General Director, Scottish Opera. For services to the Performing Arts in Scotland. (Glasgow)
MBE
Louise Long. Chief Executive, Inverclyde Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Inverclyde, Renfrewshire. (Glasgow)
Roma Maguire. Professor of Digital Health and Care, University of Strathclyde. For services to Health Care Research. (Glasgow)
Helen Ann Maitland. Lately National Director for Urgent and Unscheduled Care, Scottish Government. For services to NHS Scotland. (Bishopbriggs, Glasgow)
Gordon Stirling McIntyre. Founder and Chair, Hospitality Health. For services to the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in Scotland. (Glasgow)
BEM
Audrey Dempsey. Founder, Glasgow's No1 Baby and Family Support Service. For services to Families and Vulnerable People in Glasgow. (Glasgow)
Robert Francis Fyfe. Chair and Director, Runway Theatre Company. For services to the Arts and to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)
Highland
BEM
The Reverend Maureen Margaret Wilson. Member, NHS Highland Health and Social Care Chaplaincy Team. For services to Health and Wellbeing. (Nairn, Highland)
Inverness-shire
OBE
Robert Stewart Nicol. Lately Chief Executive, Inverness Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Economy of the Highlands of Scotland. (Inverness)
MBE
Fiona Bennett Morrison. Lately Community Fund Manager, Scottish and Southern Electricity Renewables. For services to the community in the Scottish Highlands. (Beauly, Inverness-shire)
BEM
Robert Coburn. Scottish Area Vice Chair, Royal Naval Association and Poppy Appeal Convenor. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Inverness-shire (to be dated 27th November 2023). (Beauly, Inverness-shire)
Lanarkshire
CBE
Professor Alexandrina Henderson Farmer Jay OBE. Lately Chair, Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. For services to the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse. (Lanarkshire)
OBE
Dr Graham Paterson. Lately Executive Director, City Building. For services to Equality and Inclusion in Construction. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)
MBE
Sharon Elaine Kelly. Project Manager, Royston Youth Action. For services to Young People. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)
Karen Eleanor Spiers. Senior Charge Nurse, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Dementia Care in Hospital. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)
BEM
Alice Kerr Waite. Officer, Girls' Brigade. For services to Young People and to the community in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire. (Cambuslang, Lanarkshire)
Midlothian
OBE
Dr Claire Elizabeth Armstrong. Chief Executive Officer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Rosewell, Midlothian)
Moray
OBE
Roy Henry Dennis MBE. Wildlife Conservationist. For services to Wildlife. (Forres, Moray)
BEM
John Alexander MacKintosh. Fundraiser, Cancer Research UK. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients and to the community in Elgin. (Elgin, Moray)
Veronica Maclean. Patron, Moray Fundraising Group, Marie Curie. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)
Orkney
BEM
Annie Groat Scott. For services to the community in Westray, Orkney. (Westray, Orkney)
Perth and Kinross
OBE
Michael Thomas Robinson. Chief Executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to Climate Change Education. (Perth)
Dr David Clark Watt. Chair, Fife College. For services to the Economy, to Sport and to Education. (Perth and Kinross)
MBE
Catriona Yvonne Fiona Campbell. UK&I Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, EY. For services to Technology and Innovation. (Perth)
Andrew Colin MacDuff Liddell. Lately Charity Lawyer, Pitlochry. For services to Theatre and the Arts in Scotland. (Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross)
Hugh McAninch. Lately Regional Co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to Bereaved Families in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)
Allan Reid Young. Head of Instrumental Music, Perth and Kinross. For services to Music. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Elizabeth McDonald Kinnear. Volunteer, Guide Dogs Perth and District Branch. For services to Guide Dogs for the Blind in Perthshire. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)
Renfrewshire
CBE
Pauline Jean Howie OBE. Lately Chief Executive, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Emergency Health Care. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)
Catriona Mary Robertson Schmolke FREng. Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Five. For services to Engineering. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)
OBE
Dr Dipankar Datta. Chair, South Asia Voluntary Enterprise. For services to Charity. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)
MBE
Joanna Esther Brown (Joanna Cram). Lately Chair, Scottish Osteopathic Society. For services to Musculoskeletal Healthcare in Scotland. (Renfrewshire)
BEM
Margaret Douglas Rae. Lately President, Renfrewshire Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)
CVO
Baron Malcolm Ian Offord Of Garvel. lately Trustee, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme. (Renfrewshire)
Ross and Cromarty
MBE
Nicholas George Anthony Gardner. For charitable services in Scotland. (Achnasheen, Ross and Cromarty)
BEM
Dr Jill Mary Stoner. Chair, Cromarty Care Project. For services to the community in Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty. (Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty)
Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale
OBE
Sally-Ann Loudon. Lately Chief Executive, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities. For services to Local Government. (Galashiels, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)
MBE
Stuart William Hogg. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Hawick, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)
Stirling and Falkirk
OBE
Catherine Elizabeth Magee. Chief Executive Officer, Dyslexia Scotland. For services to People with Dyslexia. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)
MBE
David Clifford. Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Clackmannanshire. (Denny, Stirling and Falkirk)
Lorraine Sanda. Strategic Director of People, Clackmannanshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Bannockburn, Stirling and Falkirk)
Tweeddale
CBE
Shirley Denise Rogers. Director, Scottish Government. For services to Scottish Community Healthcare and to Major Events. (Peebles, Tweeddale)
West Lothian
OBE
Andrew David Murphy. Lately Chief Operating Officer, John Lewis Partnership. For services to the British Retail Industry. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)
BEM
Keith Morton Armour. Fundraiser, Children's Hospices Across Scotland. For Charitable Services. (Livingston, West Lothian)
Western Isles
OBE
Norman Alexander Macdonald. Lately Local Councillor, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. For services to the communities of Uig, Isle of Lewis and the Western Isles. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)
MBE
Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod. Social and Health Carer. For services to the community of North Uist, Scotland. (North Uist, Western Isles)
Also
OBE
Alexander McLeish. For services to Charity. (London) – Born in Glasgow, footballer for Aberdeen, manager of Motherwell, Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.