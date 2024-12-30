All the Scots honoured in the King's New Year Honours list

A host of Scots from all walks of life have been honoured in the New Year Honours List.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of MI5 Ken McCallum has been knighted and artist Barbara Rae has been made a dame in some of the highest honours awarded to Scots in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Here is the list in full, by area

ABERDEEN

MBE

Jennifer Fraser Craw. Chief Executive, Opportunity North East. For services to the Economy in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeen)

ABERDEENSHIRE

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon McKenzie Hay. Founder, Doric Board and Choirmaster, Longside Parish Church. For services to the Promotion of the Doric Language. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Major Grenville Archer Irvine Fortescue DL. Volunteer and Gordon Highlander Welfare Officer. For services to the Gordon Highlanders. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Janet Elizabeth Rogers. Volunteer. For services to Cats and Wildcats in the North East of Scotland. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

BEM

Yvonne Davidson. Beekeeper. For services to Beekeeping in Scotland. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belinda Louise Rowlands. Founder, Manager and Trustee, The Seed Box. For services to Adults and Children with Additional Support Needs. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

ANGUS

BEM

Wendy Patricia Murray. For Voluntary Service. (Carnoustie, Angus)

ARGYLL AND BUTE

MBE

Stuart Geoffrey Cannon. Chair, Kames Fish Farming Ltd. For services to the Sustainable Development of the Aquaculture Industry in Scotland. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

BEM

Mary Catherine Cattanach. Volunteer. For services to the community in Ardchattan, Argyll. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Munro. Volunteer. For services to the community in Ardchattan, Argyll. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

AYRSHIRE AND ARRAN

OBE

Lady Marguerite Catherine Hunter Blair. Chief Executive, Play Scotland. For services to Play, to Learning and to Health. (Maybole, Ayrshire and Arran)

MBE

Stephen Hugh Neilson. Chair, British Handball. For services to Handball. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

BEM

Margaret Clark. Emergency Laparotomy Nurse Specialist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Stevenston, Ayrshire and Arran)

BANFFSHIRE

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Anne McArthur. Committee Member, Banffshire Branch, Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society. For services to Scottish Country Dancing and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire. (Banff, Banffshire)

Robert John Philips. For services to the community in Portsoy and District. (Banff, Banffshire)

CAITHNESS

MBE

Graeme Alexander Dunnett. Head of Reactors, Dounreay, a Division of Nuclear Restoration Services. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Thurso, Caithness)

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY

BEM

Anne Croucher. Community Champion Tesco and Volunteer. For services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Dorothea Gourlay. Volunteer. For services to the community in the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

Ann Rooke. Cleaning Supervisor, Castle Douglas High School, Dumfries and Galloway. For services to Education and to the community in Castle Douglas. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

DUNDEE

MBE

Dr Gavin James Francis. Consultant Physician, NHS Tayside. For services to Geriatric Medicine. (Dundee)

EAST LOTHIAN

MBE

Helena Good. Director, Daydream Believers. For services to the Education Sector. (Humbie, East Lothian)

EDINBURGH

DBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Davis Rae CBE. Artist, Colourist and Master Printmaker. For services to Art. (Edinburgh)

CBE

Michelle Macleod. For services to Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Professor Alexander McMahon. Lately Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Professor Richard Andrew Williams OBE FREng FRSE. Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Heriot-Watt University. For services to Education, to Engineering and to Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Blaik. Independent Living Fund Professional Advisor, Scottish Government. For services to People with Disabilities. (Edinburgh)

John William Kennedy. Scouts Scotland Treasurer and Volunteer. For services to Scouting and to Young People. (Edinburgh)

Gordon Leonard McNicoll. For Public Service in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Louise Marie Smith. Chair, Innovate Finance. For services to the Fintech Industry and to the Empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ Community. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Castellvi-Kellhofer. Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community. (Edinburgh)

Stephen Clegg. For services to Swimming. (Edinburgh)

Michael David Harris. Organist and Master of the Music, St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. For services to Music. (Edinburgh)

Professor Gerard Samuel Saddler. Head of Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and Chief Plant Health Officer for Scotland. For services to Scottish Plant Health and to Biosecurity. (Edinburgh)

Ian McLeod Stevenson. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cyacomb. For services to Online Safety Technology. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Melissa Terras FREng. Professor of Digital Cultural Heritage, Edinburgh College of Art, University of Edinburgh. For services to Digital Humanities. (Edinburgh)

BEM

Alexandra MacLeod. Founder, The BIG Project. For services to the community in Broomhouse, Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

LVO

The Reverend Neil Norman Gardner. Domestic Chaplain to The King in Scotland and Parish Minister, Canongate Kirk. Edinburgh

FIFE

MBE

Gillian Margaret Duncan. Founder and Coordinator, East Neuk First Responders. For voluntary services to the community in East Neuk, Fife. (Anstruther, Fife)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Stewart Malcolm. State Trumpeter, Court of the Lord Lyon. For services to State Ceremonial Events in Scotland and to Charitable Fundraising. (Kelty, Fife)

Norman Andrew Niven. Chair, Aberdour Royal National Lifeboat Institution Committee. For services to the community in Aberdour, Fife. (Burntisland, Fife)

David Edwin Rickman. Executive Director, Governance and Chief of Staff, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf. (St Andrews, Fife)

BEM

Joyce McNaughton Anderson. Leader, School of Dance. For services to Schools and to the community in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Young Forrester Christie. For services to Cricket and to the community in Freuchie, Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Barclay Keith McIntosh. Advocacy Volunteer. For services to the community in Fife. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Diana Antoinette Sykes. Lately Director, Fife Contemporary. For services to Visual Arts and Craft in Fife. (Anstruther, Fife)

GLASGOW

CBE

Gillian Elizabeth Mary Dunion (Gillian Docherty) OBE FRSE. Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde. For services to Business and Technology. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Alan Stark. Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Glasgow)

OBE

Professor Douglas John Paul FRSE. Professor of Semiconductor Devices, James Watt School of Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Quantum Technologies Research. (Glasgow)

MBE

Pamela Murray Jollie Auld. Lately Senior Dental Nurse. For services to Dental Nursing and to Patient Welfare in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Natasha Gilmour. Head, Extra Help Unit, Citizens Advice Scotland. For services to Vulnerable Consumers. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Charles Lee. EASE Project Coordinator, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to English for Speakers of Other Languages Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Shirley Joyce Maxwell. For services to the Epilepsy Community in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Dr Brian Patrick Murphy. Lately Consultant Cardiologist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Heart Failure Therapies and to People with Motor Neurone Disease. (Glasgow)

Jacqueline Weir (Jackie Bird). Journalist and Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and to Charities in Scotland. (Glasgow)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Armstrong. Pipe Major. For services to Music. (Glasgow)

Morag Mackay. Volunteer. For services to Children Living with Disabilities. (Glasgow)

Lorraine McInnes. Volunteer Fundraising Campaigner, Maggie's Glasgow. For services to Charity. (Glasgow)

Stuart McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susanne McEwan McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Maureen Morris. Board Member, Easterhouse Citizens Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Easterhouse. (Glasgow)

Audrey Mutongi-Darko. Founder, The No1 Befriending Agency. For services to Tackling Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in Scotland. (Alexandria, Glasgow)

James Burns Smith. Librarian, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue in Scotland. (Glasgow)

INVERNESS-SHIRE

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Matthews. Founder, The Listening Walk. For services to the Samaritans and to Vulnerable People. (Mallaig, Inverness-shire)

Dr Chris Robinson. General Practitioner and Volunteer. For services to the community in Lochaber, Inverness-shire. (Spean Bridge, Inverness-shire)

BEM

Elizabeth Devlin McClurg. Volunteer. For services to Wildlife and the community in Merkinch. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

LANARKSHIRE

OBE

Professor Susan Christina Welburn. Professor of Medical and Veterinary Molecular Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh. For services to One Health Research and to Disease Elimination. (Biggar, Lanarkshire)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Peter Archer. For services to Heritage and to the community in Clydesdale. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

John Culbert. Managing Director, Glenisla Kilts. For services to the Textile and Fashion Industries in Scotland. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Stephen William McGuire. For services to Boccia and to Young People. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

BEM

Karen Mary Kelly. Head Coach, Lanark Amateur Swimming Club. For Voluntary Service. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

MIDLOTHIAN

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Charles Dempster. Lately Head Teacher, Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh. For services to Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Helen Alexandra Goodfellow. Nuclear Stock Consultant. For services to Seed Potato Production in Scotland. (Newbridge, Midlothian)

Lorna Greig. Girl Guide Leader and Outdoor Activity Adviser. For services to Young People through Guiding in Scotland. (Roslin, Midlothian)

Dr William Bain Lumsden. Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks, The Glenmorangie Company. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivian Wallace. Ageing Well Coordinator, Midlothian Council. For services to Older People in Midlothian. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

MORAY

OBE

Alexander William Adam. Chair, Springfield Properties plc. For services to the Construction Industry in Scotland. (Elgin, Moray)

NAIRN

MBE

Kirstin Ann Grant. For services to Young People with Special Needs in Nairn, Scotland. (Nairn)

BEM

Alexander John Mackintosh. For services to Nairn County Football Club. (Nairn)

ORKNEY

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin James Flett. Patron, CLAN Cancer Support. For services to Fundraising and to the community in Orkney and Shetland. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Kenneth Gee. Crew Person, Kirkwall Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Thomas Stewart Muir. Engagement and Exhibitions Officer, Orkney Museum, Kirkwall. For services to Orkney Folk Tales. (Stromness, Orkney)

PERTH AND KINROSS

CBE

Ross Fraser Haggart KFSM. Lately Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue, and to Charitable Organisations. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Timothy Mallen. Founder, Zero Suicide Alliance. For services to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

OBE

George Alexander Sutherland McIvor. Chef and Chair, Master Chefs of Great Britain. For services to the Catering and Tourism Industries, and to Charitable Fundraising. (Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross)

Robert Purvis. Director, Purvis Plant Hire. For services to the community in Fife. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

William Wright. Lately Chair, Haemophilia Scotland. For services to People with Bleeding Disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry. (Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major (Rtd) Kevin Gibson Lamb. Founder, Wind Band Association. For services to Music. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

RENFREWSHIRE

OBE

Ann Geraldine Gow. Director, Nursing and Systems Improvement and Deputy Chief Executive, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland. (Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)

BEM

Alison Bunce. Founder, Compassionate Inverclyde. For services to the community in Inverclyde. (Greenock, Renfrewshire)

ROSS AND CROMARTY

MBE

William David Lipp. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Invergordon Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Alness, Ross and Cromarty)

ROXBURGH, ETTRICK AND LAUDERDALE

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Campbell. Lately Chief Executive, NHS Lothian. For services to Healthcare in Scotland. (Melrose, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

ROXBURGHSHIRE

BEM

Ian Francis Gibb. Volunteer. For services to the community in Earlston. (Earlston, Roxburghshire)

SHETLAND

OBE

Dr Pauline Fullerton (Pauline Wilson). Consultant Physician, Gilbert Bain Hospital, NHS Shetland. For services to Medicine in Shetland. (Lerwick, Shetland)

BEM

Andrew Nisbet. Community Volunteer. For services to the community in Yell. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen Elaine Stout. Lunch Club Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service. For Charitable Services. (Lerwick, Shetland)

STIRLING AND FALKIRK

CBE

Laura Catherine McIver. Lately Chief Pharmacist, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to the Pharmacy Profession and to Patient Safety. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

OBE

Duncan William Macnaughton Scott MBE. For services to Swimming. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

SUTHERLAND

MBE

Hayley Dawn Bangs. For services to the community in the Kyle of Sutherland, Ross-shire and Caithness. (Ardgay, Sutherland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jonathan Brett Young DL. For services to Veterans and to the Vulnerable in Sutherland. (Lairg, Sutherland)

BEM

John David Goulder. For services to Dry Stone Walling and to the community in Rosehall, Sutherland. (Lairg, Sutherland)

WEST LOTHIAN

CBE

Christine McLaughlin. Co-Director, Population Health Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

MBE

Claire Louise Biggar. Inclusion and Wellbeing Consultant and Military Public Engagement Lead, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Education. (Bo'ness, West Lothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Margaret Hardacre. For voluntary service to Athletics in Scotland. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Nathan Andrew MacQueen. For services to Archery. (West Calder, West Lothian)

Ruth Margaret Robertson. Head of Programme, Health Protection, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Public Health and Health Protection in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

WESTERN ISLES

OBE

Elizabeth McAtear. Volunteer, Western Isles. For services to the Western Isles. (Outer Hebrides, Western Isles)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Macfarlane Lawson. Genealogist. For services to the community in the Western Isles. (Isle of Harris, Western Isles)

Charles Bruce Nicolson. For Voluntary and Charitable Service in the Western Isles. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

WIGTOWNSHIRE

MBE

Gail Munro. Ice Rink Manager, Stranraer Ice Rink. For services to Curling. (Stranraer, Wigtownshire)

Romano Petrucci. Café Owner and Volunteer. For services to the community in Stranraer. (Stranraer, Wigtownshire)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavis Margaret Paterson. Fundraiser. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire)

ALSO:

KCB

Ken McCallum, Director General, MI5. For Public Service

OBE

Gordon Alastair McFarlane. Lately Consultant General Surgeon, Gilbert Bain Hospital, Shetland. For services to Rural Healthcare in Scotland. (Yeovil, Somerset)

Samantha May Kinghorn MBE. For services to Athletics. (Nantwich, Cheshire) – Born in Melrose and educated in Earlston

David William Moyes. Lately Manager, West Ham United Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Lytham St Annes, Lancashire) – Born in Glasgow

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlay Graham. For services to Cycling. (Manchester, Greater Manchester) – Grew up in Scottish Borders then Scottish Highlands, attended Dingwall Academy.

Alan David Hansen. Lately Broadcaster. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Southport, Merseyside) – Born in Sauchie, Scottish international footballer.

Jennifer Anne Holl. For services to Cycling. (Macclesfield, Cheshire) – From Stirling

KING'S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Shaheen Baber. Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Alan Spiers. Deputy Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

KING'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Farquharson. Head of Training, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Karla Stevenson. Station Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

KING'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)