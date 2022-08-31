All systems go for Banchory and Deeside u3a

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banchory and Deeside u3a's inaugural meeting will be held at Banchory Town Hall.

Good progress is being made and the inaugural meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15 (doors open 1pm for prompt start at 1.30pm) at Banchory Town Hall.

Over the summer, there has been much preparation and hard effort to make this happen.

A steering g roup has been formed with some enthusiastic volunteers who have put themselves forward to help get the u3a up and running.

Work is underway to be able to announce a full speakers programme for the next few months as we aim to have our monthly u3a get-togethers with refreshments and a guest speaker at Banchory Town Hall on the second Thursday of each month, starting in October.

The group s co-ordinator will give an update on the interest groups, both those ready to start and the ones which are still to be set up and people will be able to sign up for these on the day.

For more groups to run, it’s crucial that they recruit not just members to join a particular group but who would also be willing to help plan and co-ordinate the group's activities.

If you’re interested in participating, the organisers ask that you come along and be ready to pay the membership fee of £15.

As well as giving access to monthly meetings and interest groups, this sum includes a subscription to the national magazine ‘Third Age Matters’, issued five times a year; the chance to opt in and receive a monthly electronic newsletter with details of online talks and courses available to all u3a members; plus a fee to the main u3 office, which provides a range of services to u3as, including public liability insurance cover.

Mary Lennox, chair of the steering group, said: “We would ask on this occasion if you could please bring along your cheque book or the correct amount in cash to pay the fee on the day.

"Our bank account has been authorised, but electronic transfer is not yet available so this time, we ask that you pay by cheque or cash.

"We are looking forward to having a good turn-out on the day.