All roads lead to New Deer for 175th show

The 175th New Deer Show gets underway this weekend and headlining the event this year will be the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The popular pipers will be taking to the stage at 2.30pm on Sunday (July 16) and headline a packed programme of events at Craigieford Park.

On Saturday there will be horse cattle sheep goats, guinea pigs and rabbits to be judged, while there will also be classes for young handlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A children’s fancy dress competition will also feature along with a pets parade and races, baby show, pipe band, musical cars, Hattie’s Hoopers and lots more!

​The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will headline this year’s show.

Sunday will see the popular vintage and classical vehicles, demonstrations, a truck fest, companion dog show, Pony Club games, clay pigeon shooting, schools competition presentation, Young Farmers skills competition, sheep shearing, children’s races and stock judging.

Across both days, those attending will also be able to enjoy various trade stands, food and craft stalls, industrial and educational marquees.

Prior to the show, on Friday, July 14, there will be New Deer’s Got Talent while on Saturday night revellers will be entertained by DJ Jasper with the marquee dance taking place from 8pm.

Admission to this year’s show is £13 for adults, with OAPs and those from 12-16 years £6 and under 12s free of charge.

Entry to the dance is £10, which is payable at the door on the night, but the event is strictly for those over 18 and ID will be required for entry.