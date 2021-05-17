‘All is right in Edinburgh again': Locals’ joy as famous Jenners signage returns

It comes after a probe was launched when the signage was taken down in what new owner – Danish retail clothing billionaire Anders Povlsen – described as a ‘very surprising’ move.

The news the famous gold-lettered signage has returned on the South St David Street side of the building has been greeted with relief and excitement among locals, many of whom were dismayed when the signs were removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One local posted on Facebook: “All is right in Edinburgh again!”

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The iconic Jenners signage has returned to the store.