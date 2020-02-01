All Brits accompanied by a European after 11pm but 'sound' Scots welcome: Dublin bar's Brexit jibe goes viral

A Dublin bar has gone viral after telling Brits - Scots excluded - they must be accompanied by a European after 11pm.

The jibe appeared in the window of the appropriately pro-European sounding Berlin D2 bar in the Irish capital's Dame Street on Friday evening as the UK prepared to officially depart the European Union at precisely 11pm.

The message appeared in the bar's window on Friday evening, just hours before Britain's official exit from the European Union. Picture: Berlin D2, Dublin

Punters quickly distributed a photograph of the scrawled message, which mockingly told Brits they "must be accompanied by a European" after the 11pm Brexit deadline.

The notice did not apply to "sound" Scots, however.

The full message read: "All Brits must be accompanied by a European after 11pm. Except Scots, they're sound!!!"

Incidentally, the message's appearance comes as the Irish rugby team prepares to take on Scotland for their opening game of the 2020 Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

People from far and wide have applauded the bar's efforts and responded to the message, a photograph of which has been shared thousands of times.

One Scot thanked the city of Dublin and said it was time to "reach out" to the Irish to help support a yes vote for independence.

They wrote: "​Thank you Dublin! We will join you. 2 of my Irish friends voted no in our Independence referendum, we need to reach out to the Irish in Scotland to support a yes vote".

Another person said: "Fantastic, we won't be gone for long, we've just got to dump a few things first."

Not everyone appreciated the jibe, however, while others questioned why other parts of the UK could not be included in the "sound" category".

Failing to see the funny side, one person responded: "Brits are Europeans. The country hasn't just uprooted and left the continent of Europe... you do realise that right?"

A Liverpudlian posted: "Should be except Scouse because we’re sound."

While someone from Wales added: "Good on ya. But please keep a door open for us the welsh as well. A bloody good number of us voted to stay."

The Scotsman has approached Berlin D2 for comment.

The hour when the UK officially left the EU was greeted with both celebrations and protests in Ireland.

As pro-EU activists held demonstrations along the Irish border, Brexiteers waved union flags, sang God Save The Queen and heard the powerful beat of the Lambeg drum at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland's devolved government to celebrate the landmark moment.

At Stormont, DUP MLA Jim Wells described it as a "happy day for our nation, this means that our nation of Great Britain and Northern Ireland moves out of the bondage of Europe to the freedom of the rest of the world", before leading the count down from ten to cheers as the clock struck 11pm.

Throughout the day, focus centred on future trading relations on the island of Ireland as opponents and supporters of Brexit prepared to mark the UK's exit from the EU.

Fears among Remainers over the prospect of a hard border on the island have dissipated somewhat, while pro-Brexit unionists are far from happy with an agreement that treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK.