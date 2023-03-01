Alidi Inverurie gets a fresh new look

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Inverurie store when it re-opens to customers on Thursday, March 2 at 8am.

The Inverurie store is ready to welcome customers back after closing for refurbishment on February 25.

Standing at 1,140 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Aldi is committed to bringing shoppers high quality, local produce; the new look store proudly stocks over 450 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers across the country.

Customers can shop some of the finest food and drink Scotland has to offer, from its fresh core range of Scottish meat and fish to Aldi’s award-winning Shortbread range, all chosen for its exceptional taste, value and provenance.

Inverurie customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of Mother’s Day gifts such as a 2.5kg Peony Blush Candle (£24.99), a Room Diffuser (£19.99) and a Mother’s Day Cushion (£5.99).

Aldi Store Manager Amielle Acorda said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which has 126 car parking spaces, is located at Loco Works Road, Inverurie, and will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm