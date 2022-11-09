Alford Museum comes to Santa’s rescue

Visit Santa at the Grampian Transport Museum

Word reached them that Santa from Lapland was looking for a suitable place where he and his elves could see the children of Donside and Aberdeenshire, but that everyone was very busy this year and were short of space.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy takes up the story: “One of Santa’s helpers told us that Santa had written saying that he especially wanted to see the local children and to hear what they would like for Christmas. However, as he needs plenty of room for all his presents, nobody could fit him in.

“The museum closes for winter while we change our exhibition for the 2023 season, so we were delighted to step in and offer some space.

"Now Santa is coming to Alford this year, it is so exciting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be here each weekend between November 19 until December 17, and then every day until Christmas Eve.

"The elves are going to build him a cosy Christmas den – their plans look amazing – and he said there will be presents for all the boys and girls who come to see him.

"This will the first time that we have had museum visitors in the winter time so we are going to open our tearoom when he is here with lovely festive fare for the grown-ups as well as the children.

"Seasonal soup, festive burgers, turkey toasties and Christmas cakes are all on the menu.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross continued: “To help with the festive cheer we are also going to open our museum shop for Christmas present ideas and with some special GTM Christmas baubles and Christmas cards!

“We are all looking forward to welcoming Santa, his elves and all the boys and girls, it will be a winter wonderland in the museum this year!”

Full details of Santa in Alford can be found on the GTM website at www.gtm.org.uk where you can also book your visit to see him.