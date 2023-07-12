Alford museum celebrates 40th anniversary with Cavalcade

In April 1983 Grampian Transport Museum opened its doors on the first full season in its permanent home, now so well known in the thriving village of Alford on Donside.

75 years of moris minors will be marked

Originally the brainchild of James Gordon MBE and a group of like-minded enthusiasts, the museum first operated out of temporary buildings whilst the money was raised for its new home.

One of the key fundraising events was the original Alford Cavalcade, held on the field which is now the museum arena and which was immensely popular, recording up to 15,000 visitors at its height!

The Alford Cavalcade was eventually superseded by an annual programme of outdoor museum events which have made it such a popular visitor destination, with a 4-star rating from The Scottish Tourist Board and a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Three wheels are more than enough to parade!

Now an award winning, fully Accredited museum, the 40th anniversary will be celebrated on Sunday, July 23 with a return of The Alford Cavalcade to the arena.

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to the day.

He said: “There will be vehicle parades, brass band music and entertainments in celebration of the first 40 years of this amazing museum of all forms of land transport.

"All being well, we are also looking forward to a special visit from the man who started it all - James Gordon MBE - and his family.

“Entries are still open for anybody who would like to take part, full details are on the museum’s website at www.gtm.org.uk.

"Whatever the age your vehicle if it is interesting, classic etc it will be welcome.

"We would like to hear from anybody who entered earlier Cavalcades, especially if anyone has a vehicle from the very early years, before the museum was built.”