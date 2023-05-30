Alford Heritage Museum hosts Summer Fair

The volunteers of Alford Heritage Museum are hosting their annual Summer Fair on Sunday, June 4 from 12-4 pm.

The Museum's Summer Fair takes place on June 4.

The Summer Fair is a great day out for the whole family which will include an outdoor market full of local vendors, charities, community groups, as well as a special visit from Tinkerbelle the Pony.

Indoors there will be storytelling in the historic mart ring with Jackie Ross of Doric Books, craft workshops with Colour Story Creations, and a visit through the museum is included with the event ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vendor spaces are still available and can be booked via the Alford Heritage Museum website where the full event details can also be found.

In addition to traditional vendor spaces for crafters, producers, food trucks, entertainers, community and charity organisations we also welcome free attendance from collectors and enthusiasts who would like to display alongside the special collection of tractors, engines, and other heritage farming items which will be on display for the Summer Fair only.

There will be fine treats available from Skoff Catering in addition to the lovely selection of local cafes within walking distance of the Heritage Museum which will make for a delightful day trip for visitors from further afield.

The Summer Fair is one of the museum’s largest annual fundraising events in addition to the Harvest Festival which will be held on Sunday August 27.