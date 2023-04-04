Alford bike track takes step forward

An Alford charity’s bid to bring a bike track to Haughton Park has taken a step forward as plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Friends of Haughton Park first came up with the idea to bring a bike track to the park back in 2019.

The Friends of Haughton Park was set up in 2017 after a number of users were concerned that the beloved park was looking “sad and neglected”.

Group members reached out to the community and Aberdeenshire Council’s landscape services team with an aim to enhance the popular attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They first came up with the idea to bring a bike track to Haughton Park back in 2019.

Councillors approved the charity’s asset transfer for the park ground back in December.

They will lease the bike track site from the local authority for the next 25 years.

If approved, Haughton Park would have two pump tracks – one for beginners and another for more advanced users.

An all-ability trail will also be included that is suitable for everyone from those taking a stroll, to families with pushchairs and wheelchair users.

Play equipment already in the park will not be affected by the new facility.

It is hoped the “safe, fun and challenging” space will encourage locals to enjoy wheeled sports without having to travel to other areas.

The bike track could also inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development could create more opportunities for coaching sessions and bring an economic boost to local businesses as visitors head to the village to use the park.

When restoration work on the Alford Valley Community Railway is complete, visitors will be able to take the train to the park.

The Friends of Haughton Park believe the facility will bring multiple benefits to residents in the area.

They explained: “This installation will encourage visitors of all ages and abilities to cycle in our accessible, inclusive and inspiring facility while getting active and improving their health and wellbeing.”

It is hoped the bike park will be open in time for the UCI Cycling World Championships later this year.

And the charity thinks the “top-class” facility will help encourage others to take up cycling as a hobby and produce future competitive athletes.