Alford 10k runners dodge the downpours

Competitors in the Alford 10k run on Sunday 16 were treated to the full range of July weather from baking sun with showers along the route to torrential downpours for the prize giving!
By Dawn Renton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 06:52 BST
Christine Standen (3rd ladies)
Christine Standen (3rd ladies)

Nevertheless, the unanimous opinion was that it had been an excellent event with runners coming from all over the North-East and beyond.

Based in the Grampian Transport Museum arena, the route took in Haughton Park, Montgarrie, Tullynessle and the Bridge of Alford.

Race Director Gordon Gunn was very pleased with the turnout: “We had runners taking part from a wide geographic area and range of ability, giving the event a really good atmosphere – a serious run for the front runners and great fun at the same time.

Second place Ladies winner Lyndsay McInnes
Second place Ladies winner Lyndsay McInnes

"It was particularly pleasing to see a high level of local participation. We began the Alford 10k in 2019, just before Covid struck, and this was our first run since. I would now like to see it become an annual event, a regular on the running calendar.

"The venue is ideal with a track for the start and finish and the countryside of Donside is a great place to run. I’d like to thank everyone who took part on the day and made it such an enjoyable event – runners, marshals and organisers.”

The Results were:

Men’s class:

Ladies winner Zoe Hayward
Ladies winner Zoe Hayward

1st and overall winner - Martin Mueller (Aberdeen Metro) 35 mins 11 seconds

2nd Matthew Hodkinson (Aberdeen Metro))

3rd Lewis Khan (Greenock Glenpark Harriers)

Ladies class:

L-R Janella and Colin from Elgin with Pat, Julie, Alison and Ian from NRG (Newmachar Running Group)
L-R Janella and Colin from Elgin with Pat, Julie, Alison and Ian from NRG (Newmachar Running Group)

1st Zoe Hayward (Moray Road Runners)

2nd Lindsay McInnes (Rebel PT)

3rd Christine Standen