Alford 10K run gets the green light despite bridge closure

Happy medal winners from last year.

The organisers of the 2024 Alford 10K run on July 28 are delighted to confirm that the popular event is able to go ahead despite the Montgarrie Bridge being closed to traffic following the flooding earlier in the year.

Gordon Gunn is one of the organisers who were concerned that without the use of the bridge there would not be a suitable route.

He said: “The Alford 10k is one of the most picturesque runs on the calendar. It starts at Grampian Transport Museum, which is the perfect spot to set up our facilities. From there takes in 10 kilometres of the lovely Donside country roads on a carefully measured and approved route which includes the Haughton Bridge. In April the bridge supports were battered by the spring flooding and the bridge closed to vehicular traffic until it can be fully inspected and assessed. However, it is still open to pedestrians and we were delighted to have it confirmed that our run on 28th July can continue as planned, including crossing the bridge.

“The Alford 10k is a race is for all ages and abilities, from the serious time setters to those who enjoy a more leisurely Sunday morning run through our beautiful countryside. Every entrant will be given a race t-shirt and every finisher gets a medal, with trophies available for the serious competitors. We have an upper limit of 400 runners which is now filling up and I would encourage everybody who would like to participate to register as soon as they can."