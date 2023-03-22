Aldi's Supermarket Sweep is coming to Westhill

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge has returned for another year, and customers in Westhill have the chance to raise money for a local foodbank of their choice.

The game-show inspired supermarket challenge is guaranteed to make doing the weekly shop more fun. Westhill residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time.

Aldi will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank. The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Westhill residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

"We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Westhill resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times. Last year we donated almost £10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

“From Glasgow to Aberdeen, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland this year. Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks, but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected]

