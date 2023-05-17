Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep is coming to Inverurie

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge has returned for another year, and customers in Inverurie have the chance to raise money for a local foodbank of their choice.

Inverurie residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Loco Works Road.

The game-show inspired supermarket challenge is guaranteed to make doing the weekly shop more fun. Inverurie residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Loco Works Road.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time. Aldi will also donate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank. The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice* if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Inverurie residents have until Sunday, May 21 to apply for the Supermarket Sweep.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event

in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to. We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Inverurie resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times. Last year we donated almost

£10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

“From Glasgow to Aberdeen, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland this year. Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks, but they also give

our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected]